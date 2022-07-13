Actor Han Solo joins the Marvel Cinematic Universe





AldenEhrenreich will be best known as the actor behind young Han Solo, who debuted in 2018Solo: A Star Wars Story. Lucasfilm produced the prequel film in the pre-Disney+ era where it was determined to develop big-screen spin-offs in the galaxy far, far away alongside the sequel trilogy, but things didn’t quite pan out. went completely as planned. Soloturned out to be the lowest-grossing film in the Star Wars saga and ultimately failed to resonate with moviegoers. Even with the controversy the movie sparked at the time, there have since been campaigns to make a sequel, or at least continue the story on Disney+, none of which currently seem likely. Ehrenreich recently landed his biggest post-Star Wars role yet with Christopher NolanOppenheimer– a film with one of the most stacked casts in history. Now, the young Han Solo actor will make the leap to another major franchise: the MCU. Star Wars actor joins Ironheart wonder According Deadline,Solo: A Star Wars StoryStar Alden Ehrenreich has joined the Marvel Studios castStone heartThe Disney+ series in a key role. On the inside Charles Murphy confirmed he doesn’t know who plays Ehrenreich, but reports that Marvel Studios was originally looking for “a white male in his late twenties.”Stone heartwould also have targeted an actor of “40-49 with comic chops” to play the alleged child of Obadiah Stane by Jeff Bridges. Who plays Alden Ehrenreich in the MCU? Ehrenreich just wrapped filming Christopher NolanOppenheimer, where he worked alongside MCU stars like Robert Downey Jr. and Florence Pugh. Now theSolostar will take his first dive into the Marvel Cinematic Universe withStone heartbut who could he play? The Disney+ series, which stars Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, would feature “a bunch of tech bros”as the main antagonist. This group would include the son or daughter of Obadiah Stane of Jeff Bridges, aka Iron Monger. Ehrenreich may play the son of theIron Manvillain, who in the comics is known as Ezekiel Stane, though he may not fit the age range Marvel Studios was originally looking for. The Star Wars actor resembles some interpretations of the character, and he’s even hailed from Los Angeles, just like Bridges. In Marvel Comics, Ezekiel Stane used black market Stark technology to upgrade himself with cybernetics, biotechnology, and bioweapons as he swore revenge on his father’s killer: Tony Stark. The premise that Iron Man’s legacy and technology will fall into the wrong hands will be an important part ofArmor Warsso maybe Ehrenreich will appear there too if he plays Stane. Of course, the Marvel world is huge and ever-growing, so there are countless heroes and villains she could play. But with Ehrenreich promised to play a key role in his Disney+ debut, Stane is perhaps the strongest guess of the known characters to appear on the show so far. Stone heart should be released in 2023; the Disney+ series is currently filming in Atlanta.

