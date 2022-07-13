Summit Daily News is looking for an Arts and Entertainment Editor to join the news team





Summit Daily News is looking for arts and entertainment editors to join the Frisco team. This position works primarily on Tuesday through Saturday schedules. This position is the role of the hybrid responsible for supporting editors with various newsroom features, with a primary focus on coverage of everyday art and entertainment beats. This position is also responsible for Special Section magazines and publications, including editing copy, assigning and orienting journalists and freelancers, and coordinating layouts with designers. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to: I write about 4-8 art and entertainment episodes every week in my daily.

Manage event calendars for daily newspapers and magazines.

Proofing, editing, creating titles, sending to newspaper printing as needed.

Check the story for clarity, accuracy, readability and content.

Edit stories, request revisions, rewrite.

Confirm the facts with a thorough examination.

It provides performance commentary to reporters and suggests additional sources of information and facts needed for the story.

Coordinate the layout with your copy desk by providing additional materials such as charts, tables, photos, and videos to help your readers better understand the concept of the story.

Create content plans for all magazines and distribute assignments to in-house journalists and freelance photographers.

Publication of articles online and on social networks.

Lead individual and group sessions to guide, guide and direct staff work assignments.

Interact with all editorial, advertising, sales, design and production staff.

Participate in local events and company events.

Other Assigned Obligations.

Qualification: University degree in journalism, communications, English or a related discipline.

Previous experience in magazine or newspaper publishing.

Excellent human resources and leadership skills.

Ability to meet deadlines and handle pressure.

Qualification: University degree in journalism, communications, English or a related discipline.

Previous experience in magazine or newspaper publishing.

Excellent human resources and leadership skills.

Ability to meet deadlines and handle pressure.

Excellent organizational and communication skills. Payment: This is a full-time salaried position. The salary range for this job ranges from $45,000 to $50,000 and is calculated based on experience. Benefits include 80 hours of paid time off, paid time off, health care plans, 401k plan management one year later, and active lifestyle reimbursements. A complete and detailed list of benefits can be provided upon request. If you are interested in applying, please send your CV, cover letter and published writing sample to [email protected] for consideration.

