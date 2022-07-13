Actor Rhea Chakraborty procured ganja from co-defendant, says NCB – The New Indian Express





By PTI MUMBAI: The Narcotics Control Bureau, in its draft indictment filed in the drug case linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, claimed that actor Rhea Chakraborty received several deliveries of ganja from the co -accused, including his brother Showik, and these were handed over to Rajput. The central drug enforcement agency had filed the proposed indictment with the Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Special Court last month against 35 defendants, details of which were made public on Tuesday. According to the draft charges, all defendants entered into a criminal conspiracy between March 2020 and December of that year among themselves or in groups to procure, buy, sell and distribute drugs in “high society and Bollywood”. . He also said that the accused financed drug trafficking and consumed ganja, charas, cocaine and other narcotics and mind-altering substances without a valid licence, permit or authorization in the Mumbai metropolitan area. Accordingly, they were charged under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, including Sections 27 and 27 A (financing illicit trafficking and harboring offenders), 28 (punishment for attempting to commit offences), 29 (anyone who encourages or participates in a conspiracy), according to the proposed charges. The draft indictment alleged that “Defendant Number 10 Rhea Chakroborty received numerous deliveries of ganja from Defendants Samuel Miranda, Showik, Dipesh Sawant and others and handed over these deliveries to actor Sushant Singh Rajput.” She made payments for those deliveries at the request of Showik and the late actor between March 2020 and September of that year, he added. According to the draft indictment, Rhea’s brother, Showik, was in regular contact with drug traffickers and received numerous deliveries from co-defendants after placing orders for ganja and hashish/charas. These deliveries were handed over to Rajput. The filing of a proposed indictment sets the tone for the formulation of the charges, after which the trial begins. However, before making any charges, the court will first have to rule on the defendant’s pleas to discharge. So far, four people, including former Dharmatic Entertainment executive producer Kshitij Prasad, have filed for release in the case. Prasad, in his plea filed through attorney Nikhil Maneshinde, claimed he was innocent and there was no prima facie case to support the charges against him. The plaintiff was unnecessarily dragged into these proceedings in bad faith by the NCB. Prasad’s plea has been added. Special Judge VG Raghuwanshi, who hears Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) cases, released the case for hearing on July 27. Chakraborty was arrested in this case in September 2020 and was released on bail by the Bombay High Court a month later. Besides Rhea, her brother Showik Chakraborty and several others are also charged in the case, most of them currently out on bail. The NCB began its investigation into alleged drug use in the film and television industry following Rajput’s death on June 14, 2020.

