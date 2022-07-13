News | City of West Hollywood





The City of West Hollywood City Council, at its regular meeting on Monday, June 27, 2022, voted to pass a resolution in favor of SB 930 (Wiener), allowing the City of West Hollywood to participate in the hours extended liquor pilot program mentioned in the bill. The point of adopting a resolution in support of SB 930 was approved by a 3 to 2 vote with a motion by Board Member John DAmico, seconded by Board Member John M. Erickson, with the yes vote of Board Member Lindsey P. Horvath, noting downvotes. Mayor Lauren Meister and Pro Tempore Mayor Sepi Shyne. Here are some facts about SB 930 and the city’s resolution: The West Hollywood City Council did approve a resolution in support of SB 930.

The City of West Hollywood doesn't endorse or express support for immediately allowing establishments to extend liquor sales hours to 4 a.m., as reported by some media outlets.

SB 930, if adopted and signed by the Governor, would require, effective January 1, 2025 and before January 2, 2030, the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control to conduct a pilot program which would authorize the Department to issue an overtime license to a sales license holder located in a qualifying city which would authorize, with or without conditions, the sale, gift or purchase of liquor on licensed premises between hours of 2 a.m. and 4 a.m., once specified requirements are met by the qualified city in which the licensee is located.

If SB 930 is approved by the California State Legislature and signed by the Governor, the City of West Hollywood would be included as a qualifying city in a draft pilot program which will provide the City with local control to extend liquor sales hours. The pilot program would also apply to the cities of Cathedral City, Coachella, Fresno, Oakland, Palm Springs, and the City and County of San Francisco.

The bill is now before the California State Assembly Appropriations Committee.

As amended on June 2, 2022, SB 930 provides broad discretion to eligible cities referenced in the bill. Each eligible city, including the City of West Hollywood, will be able to design a local extended hours program in which the city can establish guidelines, define specific areas in which establishments may operate for extended hours, develop an application and review process, etc. Since the bill leaves it up to the cities to decide how to shape the extended hours program, West Hollywood could establish a program with its own unique requirements. June 27 City Council Meeting Staff Report article for SB 930 and related links posted here scroll down to item 2.CC. The link to the video of the June 27 city council meeting on the City of West Hollywood’s WeHoTV YouTube channel is posted here the item begins at approximately 7 hours and 27 minutes. The link to the current wording of Senator Wieners’ bill is available here. For more information about the City of West Hollywood’s legislative affairs efforts, please visit www.weho.org/legislative. For more information, please contact Hernn Molina, Government Affairs Liaison for the City of West Hollywood, at [email protected] or at (323) 848-6364. For those who are deaf or hard of hearing, please call TTY (323) 848-6496.

