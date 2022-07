Summit Daily News is looking for an Arts and Entertainment Editor to join the news team

Summit Daily News is seeking an Arts and Entertainment Editor to join its team in Frisco. This position will work primarily on a Tuesday through Saturday schedule. This position is a hybrid role that is responsible for supporting the Editor in a variety of newsroom functions with a primary focus on covering the beat of arts and entertainment for the daily newspaper. This position is also in charge of our magazine and special section publications, with tasks such as copywriting, providing assignments and advice to journalists and freelancers, and coordinating layout with designers. Responsibilities include (but are not limited to): Wrote four to eight articles on arts and entertainment each week for the daily newspaper.

Management of the calendar of daily and magazine events.

Proofreading, editing, writing titles and sending the journal to print as needed.

Review stories for clarity, accuracy, readability and content.

Editing, requesting revisions and rewriting stories.

Fact-checking through thorough and meticulous research.

Provide feedback to reporters on performance and make suggestions on additional sources or facts needed for reporting.

Coordinate with the copy desk on layout by providing additional materials such as graphs, charts, photos, or videos so the reader can better understand story concepts.

Create content plans for all magazines and distribute assignments to in-house journalists and freelance photographers.

Post stories online and on social media.

Lead individual and group sessions to coach, guide and direct staff work assignments.

Interact with all editorial, advertising, business office, design and production staff.

Attend community events and company functions.

Other assigned tasks.

Qualifications: College diploma in journalism, communications, English or a related field.

Previous experience in magazine or newspaper publishing.

Excellent people and leadership skills.

Ability to work to deadlines and handle pressure.

Exceptional organizational and communication skills. Pay: This is a full-time salaried position. The salary range for this job is $45,000 to $50,000 and is calculated based on experience. Benefits include 80 hours of paid time off, paid time off, health care plans, 401k plan management after one year, active lifestyle reimbursement. A complete and detailed list of benefits can be provided upon request. Those interested in applying should send a resume, cover letter, and published writing samples to [email protected] for review. Related

published by benzinedhiaeddineoriginal View all posts by benzinedhiaeddineoriginal Article browsing

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cialisbbv.com/summit-daily-news-seeks-arts-and-entertainment-editor-to-join-news-team/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos