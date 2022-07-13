Connect with us

Entertainment

7 Bollywood Actors and Their Adorable Nostalgic Childhood Photos

Published

25 seconds ago

on

By

 


Childhood memories are our most precious possessions. And we often get a bright smile when reminiscing on childhood memories. As many of us love looking at our childhood photos, many times pictures of our favorite Bollywood actors have sent the internet into a frenzy. Either celebrities share cute photos of them, evoking memories, or fans discover adorable ones that are priceless.

From Ranbir Kapoor to Deepika Padukone; Check out some childhood photos of Bollywood actors that will give you instant nostalgia.

7 rare childhood photos of nostalgic Bollywood actors!

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumars’ rare throwback photo from his childhood is too hard to miss. The Ram Setu actor looks unrecognizable in the black-and-white photo. You can see him riding a bike.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is clicked while receiving a badge at a school event. The Ponniyin Selvan actress looks adorable in her school uniform.

bollywood actors childhood photos, aishwarya rai bachchan, ponniyin selvan,

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor recently opened up about how much he scored in class ten. This never-before-seen photo of the Shamshera actor shows him posing with his friend for a photo. He is wearing his school uniform and has chocolate ganache stuck on his face.

ranbir kapoor, shamshera, bollywood actors childhood photos,

Ranbir Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan

There were times when Kareena Kapoor Khan shared adorable photos of herself from her childhood, bringing back memories. In this picture, Laal Singh Chaddha actress is nicely dressed in a black and white outfit and enjoying delicious food. Her pigtail hairstyle is beyond adorable.

bollywood actors childhood photos, kareena kapoor khan, laal singh chaddha,

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Anouchka Sharma

Anushka Sharma has often shared cute photos of her since childhood. In this adorable photo, the Chakda Xpress actress wears a cute blue dress and looks at the camera.

bollywood actors childhood photos, anushka sharma, chakda xpress,

Anouchka Sharma

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone has often spoken of being too good at school. And this childhood photo of the Pathaan actress proves it. She wears her uniform and poses with her medals and awards.

bollywood actors childhood photos, deepika padukone, pathaan,

Deepika Padukone

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor has a huge fanbase who love him for his charm and aura. But this invisible black and white photo will make anyone say Oh. The Jersey actor looks so cute as he stares into the camera.

bollywood actors childhood photos, shahid kapoor, jersey,

Shahid Kapoor

Read also: Alia Bhatt to Anushka Sharma: Bollywood actresses who broke patriarchal norms by working while pregnant

Childhood memories are our most precious possessions. And we often get a bright smile when reminiscing on childhood memories. As many of us love looking at our childhood photos, many times pictures of our favorite Bollywood actors have sent the internet into a frenzy. Either celebrities share cute photos of them, evoking memories, or fans discover adorable ones that are priceless.

From Ranbir Kapoor to Deepika Padukone; Check out some childhood photos of Bollywood actors that will give you instant nostalgia.

7 rare childhood photos of nostalgic Bollywood actors!

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumars’ rare throwback photo from his childhood is too hard to miss. The Ram Setu actor looks unrecognizable in the black-and-white photo. You can see him riding a bike.

bollywood actors childhood photos, akshay kumar, raksha bandhan,

Akshay Kumar

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is clicked while receiving a badge at a school event. The Ponniyin Selvan actress looks adorable in her school uniform.

bollywood actors childhood photos, aishwarya rai bachchan, ponniyin selvan,

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor recently opened up about how much he scored in class ten. This never-before-seen photo of the Shamshera actor shows him posing with his friend for a photo. He is wearing his school uniform and has chocolate ganache stuck on his face.

ranbir kapoor, shamshera, bollywood actors childhood photos,

Ranbir Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan

There were times when Kareena Kapoor Khan shared adorable photos of herself from her childhood, bringing back memories. In this picture, Laal Singh Chaddha actress is nicely dressed in a black and white outfit and enjoying delicious food. Her pigtail hairstyle is beyond adorable.

bollywood actors childhood photos, kareena kapoor khan, laal singh chaddha,

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Anouchka Sharma

Anushka Sharma has often shared cute photos of her since childhood. In this adorable photo, the Chakda Xpress actress wears a cute blue dress and looks at the camera.

bollywood actors childhood photos, anushka sharma, chakda xpress,

Anouchka Sharma

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone has often spoken of being too good at school. And this childhood photo of the Pathaan actress proves it. She wears her uniform and poses with her medals and awards.

bollywood actors childhood photos, deepika padukone, pathaan,

Deepika Padukone

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor has a huge fanbase who love him for his charm and aura. But this invisible black and white photo will make anyone say Oh. The Jersey actor looks so cute as he stares into the camera.

bollywood actors childhood photos, shahid kapoor, jersey,

Shahid Kapoor

Read also: Alia Bhatt to Anushka Sharma: Bollywood actresses who broke patriarchal norms by working while pregnant

FOLLOW US ON GOOGLE NEWS

Read the original article here

Disclaimer! Quick Telecast is an automatic aggregator of all the media in the world. In each content, the hyperlink to the main source is specified. All trademarks belong to their rightful owners, all materials to their authors. If you are the content owner and do not want us to publish your materials, please email us [email protected]. Content will be deleted within 24 hours.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://quicktelecast.com/7-bollywood-actors-and-their-adorable-childhood-photos-that-are-nostalgic/

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: