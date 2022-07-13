Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band Arrive at MVP Arena in Albany – The Daily Gazette





ALBANY- Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will kick off their 2023 International Tour with 31 performances across the United States; the tour will run from February 1 in Tampa, Florida until a homecoming on April 14 in Newark, New Jersey, before heading to Europe. The tour includes a concert on March 14 at MVP Arena in Albany. The tour will use the Ticketmasters Verified Fan platform for tickets sold through Ticketmaster. Fans can sign up for Ticketmaster Verified Fan from now until Sunday July 17 for the chance to purchase tickets. All registrants who are verified will also be eligible to receive a one-time Verified Fan Listing Access Code. Registration does not guarantee that you will receive a code or that you will be able to purchase tickets. The Verified Fans on sale for Albany will begin Friday, July 22 at 10 a.m. To register, visit https://verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/springsteen. The shows will mark the first tour dates for Springsteen and The E Street Bands since February 2017, and their first in North America since September 2016. European dates for the 2023 international tour were announced in May and over 1.2 million tickets have already been purchased across the continent, with many cities adding second or third stage shows due to popular demand. Upon completion of their European tour, scheduled for April-July 2023, Springsteen and The E Street Band will embark on a second leg of North American touring to be announced in August. UK tour dates will also take place next year, with cities and shows to be announced very soon. Springsteen and The E Street Bands' latest studio album, 2020s Letter To You, (Columbia Records), marked their first live recording together in decades and debuted at No. 1 in 11 countries. The members of the E Street Bands are: Roy Bittan, piano, synthesizer; Nils Lofgren, guitar, vocals; Patti Scialfa, guitar, vocals; Garry Tallent, bass guitar; Stevie Van Zandt, guitar, vocals; and Max Weinberg, drums; with Soozie Tyrell, violin, guitar, vocals; Jake Clemons, saxophone; and Charlie Giordano, keyboards.

