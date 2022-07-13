Review: Dakota Johnson brings a modern spark to Persuasion | Culture & Leisure

The new adaptation of Persuasion, coming to Netflix on Friday, doesn’t seem like it was made for Jane Austen fans.
Her book about bachelor Anne Elliot, who at 27 is on the verge of celibacy and regrets being persuaded to give up her true love years earlier because of low status, was the author’s last before her dead. It’s notable and beloved for how it stands out from its better-known and adapted books like Pride and Prejudice and Emma, with its mature heroine, more reserved wit, and distinctly melancholic undertones. Persuasion also has one of its most romantic monologues.
This version, directed by British theater veteran Carrie Cracknell and starring Dakota Johnson as Anne, inserts modern phrases and Fleabag tropes into a Regency-era setting. It’s like an amuse-bouche from Austen, an entry-level cover version that attempts to up the humor and speak directly to Gen Z using its lingo or at least an idea from the ad execs of what Gen Z looks like. But something is wrong with the way it is executed.
Austens’ works are hardly inscrutable to modern audiences. More than 200 years later, they remain accessible and relevant. There’s a reason it seems like several Austen-inspired movies or shows every year populate our screens (this summer alone, we got Fire Island and Mr. Malcolm’s List). His stories have not only stood the test of time, but have also flourished delightfully in modern contexts. Watch Clueless” and Bridget Joness Diary.”
This persuasion” has a whiff of condescension, as if she doesn’t trust her audience to sympathize with Anne without seeing her crying in a tub and drinking wine from a bottle while she tells us in voiceover that she’s Booming Tub/Wine has just been done too many times. You can’t help but think that Johnson, a gifted comedian, deserved something a little more creative and less cliche.
And yet, Johnson manages to sell a large part of it. She’s subtle where many might go for something big and breaks the fourth wall as if she’s telling us a secret. It might be Fleabag-esque, but she’s not impersonating Phoebe Waller-Bridge. She makes it hers.
In fact, most of the cast are quite dynamic and full of new discoveries, especially Cosmo Jarvis (who some will recognize from Lady Macbeth) as Anne’s old love, Frederick Wentworth. She rejected him at 19 on the advice of a mentor (the charming Nikki Amuka-Bird) and returned to his life eight years later with wealth and a good reputation. He is now, as far as society is concerned, an important man. Jarvis, with his spooky eyes, warm smile, and inscrutable intentions, is a perfect Austen leader. And he and Johnson, even when they’re across the room, have a spark.
Pint-sized Mia McKenna-Bruce is viciously funny as Anne Mary’s younger sister while Nia Towle is the picture of innocence as Louisa. Richard E. Grant as Anne’s conceited father, Walter Elliot, also adds life, but is used sparingly. Henry Golding also enjoys playing a cad, Mr. Elliot.
The screenplay is credited to Ron Bass (Rain Man, My Best Friends Wedding) and Alice Victoria Winslow, who had the good sense to at least save that famous monologue. But by the time we get to it, it almost makes you want it to be just a simpler adaptation without all the buzzwords. That cast and the director could have worn it and the audience would have been there. Or maybe it will bring fresh blood to Austen after all.
To quote Persuasion, “I am half agony, half hope.
Persuasion, a Friday streaming Netflix release, is rated PG by the Motion Picture Association for certain suggestive references. Duration: 107 minutes. Two and a half out of four stars.
