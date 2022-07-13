Men charged with trying to sell stolen lyrics and handwritten notes from ‘Hotel California’ album





Around 100 pages of liner notes and lyrics for songs such as “Hotel California”, “Life in the Fast Lane” and “New Kid in Town” were among the stolen documents and worth more than $1 million, according to prosecutors, according to a press release.

The men, Glenn Horowitz, 66, Craig Inciardi, 58, and Edward Kosinski, 59, have each been charged with one count of fourth degree conspiracy. Inciardi and Kosinski were also charged with first-degree criminal possession of stolen property. Horowitz was charged with attempted criminal possession of stolen property in the first degree and two counts of obstruction of prosecution in the second degree. The three men surrendered to authorities on Tuesday and were handed over to their lawyers.

Lawyers for the three men released a joint statement to CNN saying the men are innocent.

“The district attorney’s office is alleging crime where there is none and unfairly tarnishing the reputations of highly respected professionals. We will vigorously fight these unwarranted accusations,” attorneys Jonathan Bach, Stacey Richman and Antonia Apps said.

The indictment alleges that between 2012 and 2019, Inciardi and Kosinski had stolen ‘development lyrics’ to songs from the album Hotel California, which the men knew the documents had been stolen and attempted. to sell them. “These defendants attempted to keep and sell these unique and valuable manuscripts, even though they knew they had no right to do so. They made up stories about the origin of the documents and their right to them. own so you can profit from it,” Bragg said. . Prosecutors said in a press release that the manuscripts were originally stolen in the late 1970s by an author hired to write a biography of the band, and the biographer eventually sold the manuscripts in 2005 to Horowitz, who is a rare book dealer, who later allegedly sold the documents to Inciardi and Kosinski. CNN has reached out to each of the men to comment on the charges. “When Don Henley learned that Inciardi and Kosinski were trying to sell portions of the manuscripts, he filed police reports, told the defendants the documents had been stolen, and demanded the return of his property,” a statement said. prosecutors’ press release. Prosecutors said Inciardi and Kosinski tried to coerce Henley into buying back the manuscripts while simultaneously trying to sell them through Christie’s and Sotheby’s auction houses. The District Attorney’s Office executed a series of search warrants beginning in December 2016 and recovered the manuscripts from Sotheby’s and Kosinski’s New Jersey home. CNN has contacted Sotheby’s for comment. The indictment shows emails between the men who discussed how they would identify the source of the manuscripts to others. In a Feb. 22, 2017, email after the death of Eagles member Glenn Frey, Horowitz reportedly wrote that identifying Frey as the source of the manuscripts “would make this go away once and for all.” A December 2016 email allegedly sent by Kosinski to a Sotheby’s employee said, “Don Henley still wants this back” and asked, “Please don’t tell any potential bidders that (Henley’s) lawyers are inquire about words. The men are scheduled to have a hearing on their case on October 4.

