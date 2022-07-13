Tickets for Lea Michele’s ‘Funny Girl’ Opening Night on Broadway Cost Thousands

Hello, ticket sales!

Looking to be among the first to hear the suave tones of Lea Michele take on the legend of Fanny Brice? Not raining on your parade, but an opening night seat of the old “Glee” in the Broadway revival of “Funny Girl” could cost you anywhere from a few hundred dollars to a few thousand dollars. The price of admission has skyrocketed following the announcement that Michele is replacing Beanie Feldstein in the beloved musical.

On Tuesday, September 6, the night Michele officially steps into the role, tickets on SeatGeek are selling for a low-end $570 (the site classifies this as an “amazing deal”) to $2,250 (that, in somehow, is called a “moderate price”). The most expensive tickets are currently $2,500, not including the $500 fee. (SeatGeek calls this an “acceptable deal”). It is now the No. 1 trending event on the ticketing platform’s website. Few shows today outside of “Hamilton,” which sold tickets above $1,100 at its peak, have seen this kind of surge.

According to SeatGeek, the show’s official online ticket seller, admission in July and August starts at $69 and most weekday performances are $49. However, the average admission price for “Funny Girl” is slightly higher at $101.84, according to the Broadway League.

The producers of SeatGeek and “Funny Girl” did not respond to Variety request for comment.

Prior to Michele’s casting, the box office fortunes of “Funny Girl” lagged as it headed into the sweltering days of summer. The show filled the August Wilson Theater to just 74.84% capacity in July, down from early summer when the show was fully booked at 97.8% capacity. By comparison, popular shows like the revival of “Company” are currently selling at 84.1% capacity, “Dear Evan Hansen” is regularly filled to 90% capacity, “Hamilton” is overflowing at 100% capacity. and recently won the Tony Award for Best Musical. , “A Strange Loop”, is comfortably packed at 99.1% capacity.

The current production of “Funny Girl,” which follows Fanny Brice on her unlikely rise to fame and rocky relationship with player Nick Arnstein, has opened to strong ticket sales despite mostly negative reviews. Varietyfor his part, called the revival “uninspired”. The New York Times admitted that Barbra Streisand, who became synonymous with the role early in her career, left shoes impossible to fill and wrote of Feldstein: “You back her up to lift the roof, but she doesn’t run into just a little.”

Since performances began in April, the show has grossed an average of $1.2 million a week, according to the Broadway League. But weekly earnings fell recently to $743,213. Interest began to wane after “Funny Girl” was wiped out of the Tony Awards in June, receiving just one nomination for star actor Jared Grimes, who plays tap-dancing phenom Eddie Ryan. That’s bad news because conventional wisdom dictates that a musical the size and scope of “Funny Girl” needs to generate around $1 million a week to have any chance of making money.

Feldstein announced last weekend that she would be leaving the show on July 31, about two months before she was supposed to leave production. She attributed her early departure to a production decision “to take the show in a different direction.”

“Playing Fanny Brice on Broadway has been a lifelong dream of mine, and doing so for the past few months has been a great joy and a true honor,” Feldstein wrote on Instagram. “Once the production decided to take the show in a different direction, I made the extremely difficult decision to walk away early.”

The following day, production confirmed the much-speculated news that Michele, a longtime Streisand and “Funny Girl” enthusiast, would take over as indomitable Jewish comedian and singer Fanny Brice. It’s no secret that Michele has long wanted to play the iconic character, which shot Streisand to stardom in the ’60s.

In the long-running ‘Glee’ TV series, the musical served as a key plot point for Michele’s character, Rachel Berry, who memorably sang ‘Don’t Rain on My Parade’ – and many others. songs from the series – before finally performing. in the fictional Broadway revival of “Funny Girl”. During a 2017 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Michele admitted that she wanted to revive “Funny Girl” but felt it was “kinda soon” as she has performed everything from “People” to “My Man” on “Joy.” Michele’s name even became a trending topic on Twitter after Feldstein was chosen for the revival nearly a year ago.

Michele wrote on Instagram that “a dream come true is an understatement”.

The actress made her Broadway debut at age 8 as Young Cosette in “Les Miserables” and returned to the stage in her early 20s for “Spring Awakening.” She largely retreated from the spotlight in 2020 after former “Glee” co-star Samantha Marie Ware accused Michele of “traumatic microaggressions” that fostered a toxic set. Michele later apologized for her “behavior and for any pain I caused.”

“Glee” alum Jane Lynch, who plays Fanny’s mother, is also leaving production ahead of schedule and will leave the show on September 4. She will be replaced by four-time Tony nominee Tovah Feldshuh (“Yentl”) on September 6.

Before Michele slips into Fanny’s leopard wrap coat and matching cloche hat, the show’s understudy, Julie Benko, will play the title role from August 2 to September 4 and every Thursday from September 8.