The “gay” Starbucks closes on July 31.

The store closed early Monday for a staff meeting with the district manager who told all staff that the store would close on July 31. And cited as the reason, ‘failure to keep employees safe’ Starbucks intends to close many stores in ‘woke’ cities – citing crime and homelessness.
The West Hollywood City Council recently voted to acquire the Holloway Motel and create a transitional homeless facility just two blocks from the Starbucks in Westmount. Homelessness is a constant problem at the Westmount location and for the Starbuck’s chain as a whole.
Additionally, the City of West Hollywood recently passed a new minimum wage ordinance that was to go into effect July 1. WEHOville has been informed that as the deadline approaches, Westmount Starbucks employees have not received any updates regarding a waiver request or how the new rules will apply to their staff.
Employees moving from store to store are entitled to different rules between West Hollywood and neighboring cities. The effects of the ordinance are still being learned by many employers. Homelessness is an ongoing issue along Santa Monica Blvd.
Starbucks is known for providing exceptional salaries and health benefits to its employees.
Additionally, WEHOville is investigating an unconfirmed report that El Pollo Loco is reconsidering opening its new West Hollywood location on the corner across from Starbucks at Westmount and Santa Monica Blvd.
Beauty Collection, located in the Pavillion shopping center, also announced the closure of its business after 12 years last week. This follows the closures of Chop Stop and Subway and Blue Mercury which closed in the last two weeks before the implementation of new rules governing employers in the city of West Hollywood.
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos