The “gay” Starbucks closes on July 31.

The store closed early Monday for a staff meeting with the district manager who told all staff that the store would close on July 31. And cited as the reason, ‘failure to keep employees safe’ Starbucks intends to close many stores in ‘woke’ cities – citing crime and homelessness.

The West Hollywood City Council recently voted to acquire the Holloway Motel and create a transitional homeless facility just two blocks from the Starbucks in Westmount. Homelessness is a constant problem at the Westmount location and for the Starbuck’s chain as a whole.

Additionally, the City of West Hollywood recently passed a new minimum wage ordinance that was to go into effect July 1. WEHOville has been informed that as the deadline approaches, Westmount Starbucks employees have not received any updates regarding a waiver request or how the new rules will apply to their staff.

Employees moving from store to store are entitled to different rules between West Hollywood and neighboring cities. The effects of the ordinance are still being learned by many employers. Homelessness is an ongoing issue along Santa Monica Blvd.

Starbucks is known for providing exceptional salaries and health benefits to its employees.

Additionally, WEHOville is investigating an unconfirmed report that El Pollo Loco is reconsidering opening its new West Hollywood location on the corner across from Starbucks at Westmount and Santa Monica Blvd.

Beauty Collection, located in the Pavillion shopping center, also announced the closure of its business after 12 years last week. This follows the closures of Chop Stop and Subway and Blue Mercury which closed in the last two weeks before the implementation of new rules governing employers in the city of West Hollywood.