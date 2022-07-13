Entertainment
Meet Jennifer Flavin and her 2 ex-wives – Hollywood Life
Happy 25th birthday to my wonderful wife, Sylvester Stallone wrote on May 17, 2022. In Instagram postthe then 75-year-old actor posed alongside his wife, Jennifer Flavin. The Instagram gallery has shown Sly and Jennifer together over the years. The [are] not enough words to describe what this incredibly selfless dedicated [and] patient wife has been a big part of our lives, and I just wish they could be 25 years older! Thank you my heart!
However, Jennifer was not the only woman to bear the title of Mrs. Sylvester Stallone. Two other women Sasha Czak and Brigitte Nielsen walked down the aisle with the Rambo Super star. Here’s what you need to know about his current wife and previous marriages.
Jennifer Flavin
Sylvester first met Jennifer in 1988 when she was a 19-year-old Valley Girl visiting Hollywood, according to PEOPLE. She met Stallone, who was in her early 40s, at a restaurant. But, there was an attraction, and in 1990 the two went public with their romance at an event in Los Angeles.
The first days of the marriage were a bit difficult. Stallone broke up with her via FexEx, per People. He sent me a six-page handwritten letter, in pen, she said in a 1994 interview. It was pretty sloppy. Jennifer later found out Stallone dumped her because he was having an affair with the model Janice Dickinson.
Janice gave birth to a daughter and Sylvester was reportedly the father. It hit me like a ton of bricks, said Flavin PEOPLE. I had no idea this was going to happen. We talked about having kids, about when I was going to get pregnant. We were already choosing names, writing down names he liked and I liked. However, a paternity test revealed that Sylvester was not the father and he ended the relationship.
Sly and Jennifer reconciled in 1995. They welcomed their first child, Sophia Rose Stallonein 1996. The following year, they were married in a civil ceremony at the Dorchester Hotel in London, by PEOPLE. A more elaborate chapel ceremony at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire followed. Only a few people attended the event, and despite Stallone’s history of infidelity, it seems Sophia’s arrival put him back on the right track.
The couple welcomed their daughter Sistine Rose in 1998 and scarlet rose in 2002. Twenty years after the Scarlets arrived, Jennifer and Sylvester commemorated twenty-five years as husband and wife.
Sasha Czak
Third time, the charm seems to apply to Stallones’ married life. His first marriage came when he married a photographer Sasha Czak in December 1974. They divorced in February 1985. During that decade together, the two sons welcomed Sage Stallone (died of heart disease aged 36 in 2012) and Seargeoh.
Stallone’s marriage to Czack was rocky. He left her after alley of paradise in 1978. I had discovered real fear for the first time, he said rolling stone in 1982. Fear of losing what I had acquired. Before, I didn’t care. I was broken.
I became a [recluse], Sylvester said, adding that he resented his family and was having an affair. But the most drastic change has been my values. I really became envious and coveted the success of others. By doing all of this, I got so far away from everything it took, like the talent, to do Rocky, that I thought I had lost everything. I thought I couldn’t find any momentum anymore. I felt like I was really slipping up.
While married to Sasha, Sylvester began a public affair with Susan Anton. He and Susan broke up and Sylvester began to miss his wife and children. Before taking him back, Susan told Sylvester to master his personal demons and existential crisis. She knew that if I came back then, I would eventually leave. In other words, there were too many outstanding points. Go out and solve the mystery, he said.
While Sasha and Sly reconciled, their marriage did not survive the 1980s.
Brigitte Nielsen
Sylvester Stallone divorced Sasha Czack in February 1985. In December 1985 he was married to Brigitte Nielsen. Brigitte reportedly introduced herself to Sly by sending a provocative photo of herself in her hotel room, the 1980s equivalent of dropping a photo. Brigitte was married to a Danish musician Kasper winding, and Stallone was still married to Sasha. But, once Sly and Brigitte finalized their respective divorces, they got married.
The union lasted about 19 months. It was an awful marriage, she said The Guardian in 2019. He was almost twice his age and the gap was too big for them to cross. Everybody looks at you like a villain, she said The Guardian. After leaving Sylvester, I felt like I was blacklisted for a long time. I’m pretty sure that if I hadn’t been in the public eye with this famous man, this would never have happened. But they always thought: after Stallone, who will be next?
During this disastrous marriage, Nielsen portrayed Ludmilla Drago, wife of Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren), in the years 1985 Rocky IV. She reprized the role in Creed II, 33 years after first playing the character. My heart was beating very fast, she said PEOPLE on the first day of filming the boxing epic.
In 1985 I was married to Sylvester, and this time I’m the ex-wife, she said. But it was wonderful to have half the cast 32 years later. Who could have dreamed of you resuming the same roles several years later?
As for how the two made this sequel work? We are both professionals, and we kept it that way, she said. He stayed in the American corner and I stayed in the Russian corner. We were opposites, but it was nice.
