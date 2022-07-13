Hollywood Bowl turns 100 – NBC Los Angeles





The Hollywood Bowl celebrates its 100th anniversary. The amphitheater, located in the Hollywood Hills, opened on July 11, 1922, and has been a musical landmark in Southern California ever since. Over the years, music lovers from around the world have flocked to the site to witness iconic performances from the Beatles and Stevie Wonder to Adele and Lana Del Rey. The Bowl has also made appearances in films like George Sidney’s “Anchors Aweigh,” starring Frank Sinatra and Gene Kelly, and Peyton Reeds’ “Yes Man,” starring Jim Carey and Zooey Deschanel. A glimpse of the past UNITED STATES – AUGUST 01: Aerial view in August 1929 of the Hollywood Bowl Amphitheater, an outdoor theater in the foothills near Los Angeles. (Photo by Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images) A choir singing at the Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles, California, early to mid-20th century. (Photo by Dick Whittington Studio/Corbis via Getty Images) 8/1943- Frank Sinatra performs at the Hollywood Bowl. Here, he sings his full length into a microphone, wearing a white jacket and black pants. LOS ANGELES – AUG 23: Rock and roll band ‘The Beatles’ performs at the Hollywood Bowl on August 23, 1964 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images) How is the Bowl celebrated? More concert lineup featuring stars of all genres

Coffee table book with explanations of defining moments and rarely seen photographs

Vinyl box set with recordings from over 70 iconic Hollywood Bowl musicians and ensembles

Podcast series with each episode tied to a specific location on Bowls campus On Monday, the Los Angeles Philharmonic is hosting a free, day-long music celebration with performances by singer-songwriter Ben Harper, violinist Ray Chen, marching bands from UCLA and USC, and Moreover. For more information on the Hollywood Bowls Centennial Celebration, click here.

