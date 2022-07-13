“To cut!” Hollywood is looking to save money as costs rise.

The 74th Emmy nominations were released on Tuesday, and while people might be focusing on the list of nominees or analyzing who the winners might be, TV companies and studio executives are struggling behind the glitz and glamour. Both segments of show biz are faced with rising production costs, delays in the delivery of equipment and parts, and uncertain supplies of materials. All of this affects the way they do business.

For details, Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal spoke to Winston Chobusiness and legal reporter for The Hollywood Reporter, who wrote about Hollywood fights inflation. The following is an edited transcript of their conversation.

Kai Rysdal: So at the very top of this article you say “the entertainment industry is collapsing under the weight of inflation”. What does this mean for the entertainment industry?

Winston Cho: So inflation and supply chain disruptions have gotten to the point where productions have to start making choices about where they want to start making cuts. A physical production manager told me that one decision he had to make is maybe a scene is seven-eighths of a page. Is this scene really necessary? Can we combine it with another scene? Now that would save $500,000, obviously a lot of money for those productions. So that’s where we see those reductions, generally. I have to say, some of these big studios aren’t making those cuts yet.

Rysdal: Yes, that’s a very good point, actually. Because if you’re studio X and you’re going to cut your production budget by $500,000, but studio Y is like, “Yeah, you can have whatever you want,” guess where the A-list star will go.

Give: Towards the largest studio. Yeah.

Rysdal: Yeah. That said, however, amazing things are happening. There’s a story in this piece about a production designer or a production manager, like, not trashing, but kind of digging into an old derelict building that was about to be torn down so so he can get, like, wood and insulation and all that.

Give: Yeah, that was a really fun story. The foreman of the set construction shop told me that he had actually heard of an office building that was to be demolished. Now he got the idea popping into his head that they could actually raid the office building for rooms that were going to be demolished anyway. The main thing they were looking for is the insulation, which the manufacturers, who put in the construction shops, are facing a huge delay for, so he raided the office building for that insulation, and, you know, other parts of the building, like light fixtures, spare parts, things like that. And, you know, all it cost him was the labor to take the building down, basically. So you know, it was a huge win for him.

Rysdal: Yeah, let’s be clear, we’re not talking about durable goods, are we? We’re talking about lighting cables and plywood and that kind of stuff that goes into building the actual physical sets.

Give: Exactly, the parts, parts, and supplies needed to actually build the physical sets. I’m not talking about wood or, you know, metal or, you know, fabric or anything.

Rysdal: It seems to me that entertainment, TV shows, and movies, in some ways, are particularly ill-equipped to handle swings in inflation costs, right? Because, you know, an in-store retailer can pass those costs on to consumers, and consumers, in general, somehow have to pay for it or buy something else. It’s not like a studio can pass the costs on to the movie-going audience or the person sitting on their couch streaming Netflix.

Give: Yeah, I mean, I guess they can raise the price of their subscription services, but that’s something that, you know, they’re obviously negligent to do. I mean, business is so big right now, business is so booming that it’s probably worth it for the set building shop, for the studios, to invest, to expand construction, to build a sound stage space right now. You know, the productions, the producers want that space, they need that space, and, you know, the managers there, they want to be able to provide that.

Rysdal: It’s important to point out here that a lot of these studios and production companies, I mean, you know, nobody sheds tears for them. They are doing very well. Benefits.

Give: I mean, Disney committed about $33 billion, Warner Bros. $23 billion, Netflix about $17 billion in their content budgets this year. I mean, you know, some of these companies have had rough years, but they want to put out content. They need to deliver content.