THR TV Critics Debate Nominations – The Hollywood Reporter

DANIEL FIENBERG: GOOD MORNING EMMY! Sorry. I’m a little bloated. It’s the most exciting morning of the year for people who love television and like to measure success or failure based on the opinions of a few thousand industry insiders, rather than a pair of savvy television critics, like us!

So where do we want to start?

Will we steer excitedly as Rhea Seehorn finally breaks through and earns her first nomination for You better call Saul? Or our enthusiasm for new faces like yellow jackets and Breakup Where Abbott Elementary School make big splashes? Or the well-deserved nomination of the title sequence for the jubilant opening of Pachinko?

Or do we want to show with rage that this was the only nomination for Pachinko and that Reservation dogs received a whopping zero nominations, tied with better things?

Light side or dark side of the Force, Angie?

ANGIE HAN: Life is short – I say we start with the right things. Like, yes, Rhea Seehorn ultimately get the Emmy nomination she’s deserved for years in her latest outing as Kim Wexler! I’m not even going to quibble that she got him as a supporting actress when she’s so obviously a star.

To your list of exciting newcomers, I would add squid game. It’s rare for a non-English language series to garner Emmys attention, and I’m glad so many of the cast members got their due as well — I was hoping Lee Jung-jae and maybe Jung Ho- yeon, but Park Hae-soo, Oh Yeong-su and Lee You-mi are equally deserving. I guess Emmy voters found this first season as addictive as we did.

And though I don’t know Ted Lasso and The White Lotus need to take enough as much room in their respective categories as they are, the advantage is that they had room for less obvious choices: Sarah Niles, Toheeb Jimoh and Sam Richardson for the first (Richardson should got the green light to the after partybut anyway, I’ll take that guest nod), and Jake Lacy and Natasha Rothwell among many, many others for The White Lotus.

FD: It’s been said before, but it bears repeating: it’s a universe of over 550 shows, but Emmy voters are very focused on one small corner of that diverse landscape, so you get Succession and Ted Lasso and The White Lotus, all prohibitive favorites now, earning over 20 nominations each, and that means many categories are becoming the dominance of just a few shows. Like that supporting actress in a limited or anthology category, where you have seven nominees and they’re all from white lotus Where Dope. It’s not that any of these actors really deserve it, but it’s a huge category, and still someone like Laurie Metcalf for The stall can’t drill, it’s strange. Luckily, Metcalf got a nomination for hacks, not that I’m worried about Laurie Metcalf and the awards. She is fine. But anyway, that’s how you end up with something like We own this town get zero nominations. Man, Emmy voters just don’t like David Simon shows.

Sorry. You wanted to start with positivity.

Double nominated Sydney Sweeney! I don’t always like the lustful and lascivious way Euphoria milks her, but you can’t tell she doesn’t act like a snot with everything she gets. She was even good at that perverted Amazon thriller she did. Speaking of The Voyeurs — we weren’t — why can’t the Emmys fix the Outstanding TV Movies category? You have HBO The survivor then “movies” based on Rescue Rangers, Renew 911!, Ray Donovan and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. There are so many movies coming out every week on streaming. How did we come here?

Sorry. Positivity!

Double nominated Harriet Walter for hacks and Succession! Jerrod Carmichael nominations everywhere! The double director nominee Hiro Mirai! (Wait, but no station eleven nominations for the series or for Mackenzie Davis?) Bill Hader nominations everywhere! (Wait, but no barry nomination for Sarah Goldberg?)

I tried to be positive.

Oh: … And that’s the other reason I wanted to start with the positive: because the more I look at this list, the more even the things I’m happy about remind me of the things I’m not so happy about.

I am delighted that so many Breakup the actors went into it and were disappointed that Britt Lower wasn’t one of them. I’m glad Margaret Qualley and Andrew Garfield got the recognition they deserved, but I annoyed that Invent Anna and Dope ousted Housemaid and Under the banner of heaven in the best limited series. I can’t complain too much about Successionis an incredible success since I love it too — but does it really deserve a third dramatic slot machines?

PachinkoThe opening credits deserve the nomination it got, but the rest of the show deserves a bunch of extra nominations it didn’t get. At least they did better than other newbies Reservation dogs, someone somewhere, the after party, Naughty, Our flag means death and We are lady partswith their zero nominations combined.

Don’t get me wrong – I’m happy but not surprised that Abbott Elementary School and Only murders in the building behaved as well as they did (although: where’s the love for Selena Gomez? There, I’m complaining again). But certainly hacks and Ted Lasso could have squeezed in to make room some of these comedies.

Sigh. Alright, Dan. It’s time to go completely to the dark side. What are your biggest complaints?

FD: The “Wait, you named TKTK, but you didn’t name TKTK?!?” game is one of my favorites.

Oscar Isaac for Scenes from a wedding but not Jessica Chastain? You mentioned that voters missed Britt Lower for Breakup, which is absolutely true, but all those nominations and no Tramell Tillman either? Finally the nomination of Rhea Seehorn – making her a double nominee, since she’s up for something called cooper bar so – and leaving out Patrick Fabian, Michael Mando and Tony Dalton? continue naming What we do in the shadows but none of the cast members?

Honestly, my biggest gripes are things I’ve touched on throughout. That’s ridiculous better things ended without a single directing nomination for Pamela Adlon, although I don’t want to start pointing fingers at shows in that category and I’m very amused by the multi-camera nomination for BET+ The Mrs. Pat Show, which I guarantee no one saw coming. To be unable to even recognize Reservation dogs to write or perform as a guest is madness. The lack of technical nominations below the line for Pachinko is even more ridiculous than the lack of big nominations for the Apple TV+ drama.

And that’s without getting into things of categorization. Seehorn, as you say, should have been a lead for You better call Saul. Never mind. How the hell is Julia Garner a leader in Invent Anna, entirely structured around the character of Anna Chlumsky? Was Donald Glover REALLY a lead actor in Atlanta this season? How many episodes have been built around his character?

OKAY! A bigger picture! The TV Academy didn’t break down the nominations by network/streamer this year, reflecting changes in viewership and television production and so on. Still, our spectacular colleague Lesley Goldberg filled the duties and it was a terrific morning for HBO/HBO Max with 140 nominations, and that’s with a lot of under performers, including many of the shows you mentioned – more Julia, which at one point looked like an average slam dunk, but may have confused viewers who didn’t think it was a comedy. Netflix got 105 nominations and that leaves a lot of potential nominations on the table for original films. Apple TV+ finished fourth (with Hulu between them) and it’s with the Pachinko quasi-whitening and the total absence of shiny girls and slow horses.

What jumps out at you, overview?

Oh: Netflix coming in second for the total number of nominations is certainly not to be overlooked, but I think it’s worth noting that, as Lesley also points out, those 105 names are spread across 35 different shows (including the one by Dave Chappelle The closestwhich scored two despite public outcry over its transphobic material).

In other words, no Netflix title is a juggernaut like Succession, The White Lotus and hacks are for HBO/HBO Max, or the way Ted Lasso is for Apple TV+. Netflix’s top performing program this morning was squid game with 14 nominations, making it only the seventh most nominated title overall.

Again, that’s always something for Netflix to celebrate! And streamers in general are still doing a lot better than streaming, which – Abbott Elementary School notwithstanding – were mostly met with shrugs across major categories. Not even CBS’ Ghosts It will just have to be content with being very popular with actual viewers – much like Paramount Network Yellowstoneanother much-loved series that was completely ruled out.

I could go on all day about the many Emmys good and bad decisions, and I’m sure you could too. But for the sake of closing, I think I’ll end by giving thanks for some of the little things.

Congratulation to Star Wars Visions, possibly my favorite Star Wars TV show, to fit into the Short Form Animated category. And to Chadwick Boseman and Jessica Walter for their posthumous nominations for Marvel’s What if…? and Archer, respectively. How satisfying Breakup, squid game and The White Lotus were among those recognized for their incredible production design. I don’t think anyone is shocked that stranger things“Dear Billy” was advised for musical supervision, but I thank this team for making Kate Bush ubiquitous this summer.

Am I saying it all makes up for it Reservation dogs going terribly underrated? Of course not. But these are the Emmys for you. I’ll take what I can.