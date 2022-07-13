Actor Rob Riggle catches (and releases) a trout in Wyoming





Wyoming always seems to attract the most random celebrities. Some days it’s Kanye. Others is Jeffree Star. Years and years ago, Ernest Hemingway wrote parts of his novels in a bar in Wyoming. And now we can add actor Rob Riggle to the list of celebrities who slip away to Wyoming to rest and relax. Riggle recently posted on his social media accounts that he was fishing in the Tetons of Wyoming, just outside of Yellowstone National Park. “That rainbow trout got away from me…slippery little guy!” Riggle wrote on his Facebook page. “I caught and released so he was back in the water anyway. I kept the rainbow trout a little longer. Another great day of fishing!” Riggle definitely seems like the kind of guy who would let the fish go, and that’s part of why we love him. The other reason we love it is because it’s so funny. Riggle, a former Marine, has appeared in a variety of TV shows and movies including Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, Step Brothers, 21 Jump Street, Dumb and Dumber To, Night School, and more. He was a correspondent for The Daily Show and was a cast member of Saturday Night Life from 2004 to 2005. He also appeared on the television series New Girl, playing Schmidt’s (also nicknamed Schmidt) older cousin. More recently, Riggle is the host of a miniature golf game show series called Holey Moley. But it looks like he’s taking at least a few days off to get some well-deserved downtime in beautiful Wyoming. Riggle made sure to thank the Bronze Buffalo Club for eliminating him. The Bronze Buffalo Club/Bronze Buffalo Ranch, according to their site“exists to honor generations of Bronze Buffalo Cowboys who died with their boots on. A family tradition that is certainly not new to the West. The meaning of this humble but simple tradition for generations of Bronze Buffalo Cowboys is also the very spirit and essence behind the Bronze Buffalo Mission, Purpose and Bronze Buffalo Global Lifestyle Brand. doing what you love. “For the Bronze Buffalo family, however, it symbolizes much more than just that freedom. It is a tribute to the enduring sacrifices and perseverance of past generations, as well as the inspiring yet symbolic tipping of the hat and passing of the baton of stewardship to future generations.. With the assurance that they can draw on the authentically rich values, heritage and traditions of their western ranch to find the strength and confidence to preserve a legacy and a way of Western life granted to them for future generations. The Bronze Buffalo Ranch exists just outside of Yellowstone National Park and only 20 minutes from Jackson Hole, Wyoming. attachment-thumbnail_IMG_6179 We have the photos from his trip below, and we’ll be sure to update if he posts more of his adventure! Actor Rob Riggle catches (and releases) a trout in Wyoming Actor Rob Riggle recently revealed he’s been spending time fishing in Wyoming, and we’ve got the photos to prove it!

