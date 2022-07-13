AD: Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and actor Josh Groban arrives at Walmart AMP





Image: Walton Center for the Arts With one of music’s most remarkable and instantly recognizable voices, Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and actor Josh Groban has entertained fans around the world with his award-winning records, electrifying performances and comedic appearances on movies and on television. Groban has appeared in feature films like Crazy, Stupid, Love; The Hollars; Coffee Town and Muppets Most Wanted, as well as on network and cable TV shows including NBC’s The Office, FX’s It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and CBS’s The Crazy Ones. While Grobans’ acting credits are certainly impressive, it’s his music that makes his career truly standout. Last November, Groban celebrated the 20th anniversary of their self-titled debut album. He has released a total of eight studio albums, seven of which are certified multi-platinum or gold. Although classically trained, Groban’s eclectic taste has led him to explore a wide range of styles from opera, bluegrass and folk to his own original melodic pop compositions. Groban released hits such as “To Where You Are”, which spent two weeks on Billboard’s Hot Adult Contemporary Tracks chart. Her cover of Secret Garden’s “You Raise Me Up” spent six weeks at number one on the adult contemporary chart in 2004, and her single “Believe” from The Polar Express soundtrack spent five weeks on the same chart. Hear the melodic and powerful voice of Josh Groban in concert at Walmart AMP by Rogers on Thursday, July 21. Her Harmony Tour features special guests including the legendary New Orleans Preservation Hall Jazz Band, violinist/vocalist Lucia Micarelli and singer-songwriter Eleri Ward. Availability in all sections! Buy a four lawn pack for $99 to save over $10 per ticket. Simply add four Lawn Tickets to your cart and your price will be adjusted at checkout. Seated tickets start at $49.50. Buy now at 479.443.5600 or at amptickets.com. Tickets can also be purchased at the Walmart AMP and Walton Arts Center box offices. In-person sales are available weekdays at the AMP box office from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the Walton Arts Center box office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Paid Advertising – This post paid for by Walmart AMP. If you would like to advertise your business in a future promotion similar to this one, call Dustin at 479-387-1002 or send us a message. Newscast The latest headlines from The Fayetteville Flyer, delivered straight to your inbox.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fayettevilleflyer.com/2022/07/12/ad-grammy-award-nominated-singer-songwriter-and-actor-josh-groban-coming-to-the-walmart-amp/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos