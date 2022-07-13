Stranger Things’ Gaten Matarazzo to Star in ‘Dear Evan Hansen’ on Broadway





Although fans of the Netflix phenomenon stranger things will have to wait at least a year for new series finale episodes to come out, Broadway viewers will have a chance to catch one of the show’s main cast members on stage as Gaten Matarazzo, who plays Dustin Henderson in the supernatural 80s drama, should star in Dear Evan Hansen. The 19-year-old actor is set to star as Evan Hansen’s “somewhat inappropriate” “family friend” Jared Kleinman in the Tony-winning musical from July 19. “Words could never express how truly honored I am to be a part of this company,” Matarazzo said in an official statement on the news. “This show taught me so much about myself and being able to perform in any capacity, let alone Broadway, just makes me want to melt. I’m thrilled to be back on stage and forever grateful for this opportunity. “ This isn’t Matarazzo’s first rodeo on Broadway. The celebrity debuted in 2011 in Priscilla queen of the desert then returned to the stage in 2014 on Wretchedbut this is clearly Matarazzo’s first major Broadway performance since his role in stranger things offered him new levels of notoriety. The casting news seems even more relevant given that the popular musical has announced that it will end its Broadway run this fall on September 18. According Playbillat closing, “the production will have played 1,678 regular performances and 21 previews, making it one of the 50 longest-running shows in Broadway history.” It only seems fitting that Matarazzo then adds his unique brilliance to the production just before it ends in the foreseeable future.

