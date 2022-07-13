







Apple TV+ Comedy ‘Loot’ Renewed for Season 2 – Hollywood Outbreak







































Apple TV+ has announced the season two renewal of “Loot,” its hit workplace comedy produced by and starring Emmy Award-winning Maya Rudolph and the Emmy Award-winning creators , Alan Yang and Matt Hubbard. The news comes shortly after the Season 1 premiere, along with the announcement of a new multi-year first-look deal with Animal Pictures, the production company led by “Loot” executive producers Maya Rudolph, Natasha Lyonne and Danielle Renfrew Behrens. . “Thank you to Maya, Alan, Matt and the entire incredible talented cast and creative team of ‘Loot’ who created a show filled with captivating and endearing characters, and hilarious and heartwarming moments throughout every episode,” said said Matt Cherniss, head of programming. for Apple TV+. “This show has captured the hearts of global audiences, and we can’t wait for season two.” Since debuting on Apple TV+ on June 24, “Loot” has garnered global audiences and has been hailed by critics as “hilarious and heartwarming,” “a real flirt,” a “hugely entertaining workplace sitcom.” and “a comedy with as much warmth as humor. Week to week, the series also continues to receive accolades for the performances of its ensemble cast which includes Rudolph, Michaela Ja Rodriguez, Joel Kim Booster, Nat Faxon , Ron Funches and Stephanie Styles. The second season of “Loot” will join a growing lineup of award-winning, globally successful original comedies on Apple TV+, including “Ted Lasso,” “Mythic Quest,” “Schmigadoon!”, “The Afterparty,” and more . In “Loot,” billionaire Molly Novak (Rudolph) has the dream life, complete with private jets, a sprawling mansion, and a gigayacht — whatever her heart desires. But when her husband of 20 years betrays her, she goes public, becoming tabloid fuel. She hits rock bottom when she learns, to her surprise, that she has a charitable foundation run by the pragmatic Sofia Salinas (Rodriguez), who begs Molly to stop generating bad press. With her dedicated assistant Nicholas (Kim Booster) by her side, and with the help of Sofia and her team – including mild-mannered accountant Arthur (Faxon) and her optimistic, pop-culture-loving cousin Howard (Funches) – Molly embarks on a journey of self-discovery. Giving back to others might be what she needs to get back to herself. The first five episodes of “Loot” are now streaming on Apple TV+, with new episodes of the 10-episode first season premiering every Friday. In this week’s new episode, ‘The Philanthropic Humanitarian Awards’, the Wells Foundation team attends a ceremony where Molly receives an award for her charitable work. Produced for Apple by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, “Loot” is created, written and executive produced by Yang and Hubbard. Rudolph executive produces, along with Natasha Lyonne and Danielle Renfrew Behrens, through their Animal Pictures banner. Dave Becky of 3 Arts is also an executive producer. The project marks the second collaboration between Apple TV+ and Yang after the triple Independent Spirit Award, BA

