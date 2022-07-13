Emmy nomination highlights: Estate gets the most nods, helping HBO overtake Netflix





Netflix’s Squid Game has the most nominations for a foreign language show. Credit… netflix Succession, HBO’s dramedy about a rival media dynasty, landed 25 nominations for this year’s Emmy Awards on Tuesday, the biggest hit of any show. The HBO series earned a nomination for Best Drama, the award it won in 2020, as well as several nominations in acting categories, including Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook J. Smith-Cameron, Nicholas Braun , Kieran Culkin and Matthew Macfadyen. . HBOs The White Lotus, a limited series about wealthy vacationers at a Hawaiian resort, picked up 20 nominations, and Apple TV+ comedy Ted Lasso also picked up 20. Ted Lasso won Best Comedy last year , and this will face a newcomer, Only Murders in the Building, the Hulu series with Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez. Only Murders in the Building landed 17 nominations, an impressive number for a rookie show. Netflix picked up three Best Drama nominations, including hit Stranger Things, the first season of South Korean thriller Squid Game, and the final season of crime thriller Ozark. squid game earned 14 nominations, the most ever for a foreign language show. Emmy’s love is welcome news for Netflix executives after a horrific few months that sent the streaming giant into a tailspin: its stock price plummeted, hundreds of employees were laid off and there remains a week before potentially announcing another subscriber. loss. Brian Cox in Succession. The actor and the HBO series were nominated for the Emmys on Tuesday. Credit… Graeme Hunter / HBO But Netflix’s big rival, HBO, and its accompanying streaming service, HBO Max, had a great year and came armed with a fleet of programs that landed a significant number of nominations, including for Succession, The White Lotus, Euphoria, Hacks, and Barry. HBO and HBO Max finished with 140 nominations, the most of any television network or studio. Netflix was in second place with 105. This is the second year in a row that HBO, with its streaming service, has overtaken Netflix. Bragging rights at the Emmys have been essential for Netflix, and that was before it needed a shot in the arm. Last year, when Netflix tied a 47-year-old record set by CBS for the most Emmy wins in a single year, its executives took a victory lap by hosting a press conference where they boasted of their historic night. And when visitors enter the lobby of Netflix’s Hollywood headquarters, they’re greeted by the sight of dozens of Emmy statuettes hanging on a wall, surrounded by hundreds of flowers. The nominations for the Emmys were announced Tuesday. The ceremony will take place on September 12, airing on NBC and streaming live on Peacock.

