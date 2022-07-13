PHOTO REPORT: Universal Studios Hollywood 07/08/22 (New Super Nintendo World Store, Inflatable Cowboy, New Popcorn Stand, etc.)





Calm on set; were ready to roll! We headed to Universal Studios Hollywood today for a quick visit to see how things are going after the 4th of July crowds have left (hopefully). So come see everything we found at Universal Studios Hollywood in today’s photo essay. We thought these parking increases were just price increases for the holiday weekend, but here we are a week later and prices are still $70 for gate parking. It’s bananas. Universal City Walk Hollywood New elevator access signs were installed, along with windows inside the new Starbucks location at CityWalk. Progress is slow on Toothsome Chocolate Emporium and Savory Feast Kitchen. There is a lot of activity, but not much seems to change from week to week. The trench dug in front of the entrance is now largely filled in and the interior of the building is still relatively empty. Speaking of no visible changes, it looks like many of the Halloween Horror Nights mazes we’ve been following have reached a point where the exterior is pretty much complete and all changes will take place inside from now on. . One major change, however, is the quaint little town of Jupiter’s Claim which is currently under construction on the backlot. An inflatable cowboy has been installed to welcome visitors to the city. Top lot A the new Super Nintendo World room has taken over part of the Universal Studio Store on Upper Lot. Take a look at our video presentation of the store, as well as an overview of construction progress on Super Nintendo World, currently under construction on the lower lot. For more information on booking your next trip with our official sponsoring travel agent, the Vacationeer, visit wdwnt.voyage. We have even more new “ET” merchandise arriving all the time, like this new cap. And there’s still new ‘Jaws’ merchandise coming as well. We love this shirt, as well as the hoodie on the side. Lower lot The new popcorn stand is up and running in front of the Studio Store, Lower Lot. They serve drinks, cotton candy and, of course, popcorn inside a Minion. Optimus Prime and Bumblebee were welcoming guests together again today, for the first time in a few weeks that we’ve seen. We met the two Autobots the last time they were together, and you can see all of our experience on our YouTube channel, or by clicking on the video below: It looks like Blue wants to stir up trouble with this Triceratops, so it’s time for us to part ways. Our Martini Shot of the day comes from Hogwarts, where the hot day feels a bit cooler when surrounded by towering turrets, pine trees and fake snow on Hogsmeade rooftops. Thanks for riding with us on our photo op from Universal Studios Hollywood. It’s a wrap! For more Universal Studios news from around the world, follow Universal Parks News Today at Twitter, Facebookand instagram. For Disney Parks news, visit WDWNT. Related

