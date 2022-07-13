Nathan Lane on setting an Emmy record with “Only Murders,” “Disappointment Blvd.” – Deadline





Only murders in the building Guest star Nathan Lane set an Emmy record this morning by picking up his seventh nomination, becoming the most nominated guest actor, in comedy and drama categories, in television history. The three-time Tony winner’s nomination, in the Comedy Guest Actor category, follows three for modern familyand one each for the roles on Crazy of you and fraseras well as a single guest drama actor name for The good wife. When Deadline caught up with the actor this morning to discuss recognition, he teased where his Only murders the character Teddy Dimas is directed, revealing new details at the same time about a pair of anticipated A24 films in which he stars: the horror of Ari Aster Boulevard of disappointment. and the comedy of Larry Charles Fuck identical twins. Lane said his Only murders The character will be reintroduced in an episode airing on Hulu today, in which Teddy is under house arrest and engages in “an emotionally devastating scene” with his deaf son, Theo (James Caverly). “The season is definitely about Steve [Martin]with Lucy, her fathers and her sons,” the actor explains, “and then there’s a big surprise that comes along that involves Teddy Dimas, in terms of his relationship with [Martin Short’s] Olivier. 2022 Emmy Nominations: Full Deadline Coverage Lane said he believed Boulevard of disappointment. – of Hereditary and mid summer director Aster – likely won’t be released until next year. “I think they might be aiming for Cannes next year, and I’m told it might not be called Boulevard of disappointment. more, that it’s going to have a different title,” he said. “I saw Ari Aster last week and what I saw looked quite interesting, funny and scary. It’s a unique project. It’s like he invented a whole new genre, and it’s all anchored by Joaquin Phoenix, who is just amazing. The actor heard that Fuck identical twins, also starring Megan Mullally, Bowen Yang, Megan Thee Stallion, Josh Sharp and Aaron Jackson, could be released this Christmas. “It’s the perfect family movie, Fuck identical twins“, he jokes. “It’s just a twisted version of The parent trapbut i hear larry [Charles] very happy with how it’s going. Lane adds that Identical twins is a “really outrageous” and “very, very funny” play. “[It has] a really melodious score [that will] really surprise people by this composer, Karl Saint Lucy. Very, very talented,” he added. “And I’m sure some people will be offended because it’s totally crazy, but really, really funny.” With his recognition from the TV Academy today for Only murders— Hulu’s acclaimed series about strangers obsessed with true crime who suddenly find themselves caught up in a — Lane surpasses the late Fred Willard as the actor with the most names in the guest categories. The actor said he found the record to be “a lovely, lovely thing” and “an homage” to the “smart, stylish show” he’s happy to do “even a small part of.” “. The only “disappointing” thing about today’s nominations, he added, was that his co-star Caverly wasn’t among them, especially given his standout performance in the episode basically silent “The Boy from 6B”, examining the experience of deafness. “He’s such an amazing young actor and he gave such a great performance, and a lot of what I did in this episode and on the show was built around my relationship with him,” Lane said. . “So I like to think of this as a nomination for both of us.” Emmy Snubs: “Reservation Dogs,” Selena Gomez, “Yellowstone,” “This Is Us” and More While Lane has already won two Daytime Emmys, he has yet to break into prime time. His competitors in this year’s Comedy Guest Actor category will include Jerrod Carmichael (Saturday Night Live), Bill Hader (Calm your enthusiasm), James Lance (Ted Lasso), Christopher McDonald (To hacks) and Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso). At the Emmys on September 12, Only murders in the building will compete in a total of 17 categories, including Outstanding Comedy Series.

