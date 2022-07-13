Mickey Rourke calls out Tom Cruise and says he’s ‘irrelevant’ as an actor





Tom Cruise is the world’s highest-grossing movie star, but that achievement means little to veteran actor Mickey Rourke. New line cinema

Top Gun: Maverick is the cinematic sensation of the summer, grossing over $1 billion worldwide to become the highest-grossing film of Tom Cruise’s storied career. Returning to the role of Pete “Maverick” Mitchell for the first time in over 35 years, Cruise has proven he’s still a bona fide movie star in 2022 as he was in the first. Superior gun was released in 1986. However, not everyone is impressed with Cruise’s soaring rise to the top of the box office charts. In a recent interview on Piers Morgan uncensoredfellow veteran actor Mickey Rourke criticized Cruise for not challenging himself with the roles he takes, adding the financial success of maverick is irrelevant: VIDEO OF THE DAY “This guy’s been doing the same thing for 35 years. I have no respect for that. I don’t care about money and power. I care when I watch Al Pacino work, and Chris Walken, and early work of De Niro. Richard Harris work, Ray Winstone work, that’s the kind of actor I want to be like. Monty Clift and Brando back then, and a lot of guys who tried to stretch in as actors. I think he’s irrelevant in my world.” Rourke and Cruise both rose to prominence in the 1980s, with Rourke appearing in films such as dinner, growling fishand The Pope of Greenwich Village. At the same time, Cruise was playing iconic roles in Risky business, The color of money, Main Rainand of course, Superior gun. While Rourke argues Cruise never broke with those types of roles, movies like Born July 4 and Eyes wide closed Beg to differ. Cruise’s career really shifted to making blockbuster movies over the past decade, which Rourke was also guilty of for a time. Come in to play iron man 2, The Expendablesand a pair of city ​​of sin films, Rourke was not immune to being part of big-budget films that made millions of dollars. The two actors clearly have different ideologies, which Rourke was too keen to make public.

RELATED: Tom Cruise Set for Massive Payday Thanks to Top Gun: Maverick’s Box Office Success Rourke and Cruise’s careers have taken different paths over the past decade Paramount Pictures Rourke has mostly acted in smaller films for the past eight years or so, never quite reaching the same heights as her Oscar-nominated performance in 2008. The wrestler. The actor seems content to avoid major franchises for the rest of his career, but that doesn’t mean he’s not working. Rourke has released two movies in 2022, with two more slated for release by the end of the year, following two star performances in 2021. Rourke is clearly not interested in making a billion-dollar movie. , making his course of action the opposite of Cruise. Although it is in its eighth week, Top Gun: Maverick continues to raise money by increasing its lead over all other films released in 2022. maverick is expected to hit the $600 million mark by the end of the week and is not far from becoming one of the 10 highest-grossing domestic films in history. Although Rourke might say these numbers are irrelevant, Cruise’s performance in maverick was positively received by the millions of people who went to the theater to see the film. Despite what some of his contemporaries may think of him, Cruise shows no signs of slowing down as he enters the next chapter of his incredibly successful career.



