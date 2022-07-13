Abu Salem and Monica Bedi Love Story, Age Gap, Crime & Bollywood connection





India’s Superme Court issued a verdict on Monday that the Indian Union government is bound not to extend Abu Salem’s jail term beyond 25 years and that he should be released at the end of his sentence following the solemn assurance to the Government of Portugal in December 2002. Who is Abu Salem? Abu Salem Abdul Qayoom Ansari popularly known as Abu Salem was from Azamgarh, Uttar Pradesh. Before joining the underworld, he had tried his luck in various jobs. Case on Abu Salem Abu Salem was a key plotter of the 1993 Mumbai explosions in which 257 people lost their lives, more than 700 people were injured and properties worth millions were damaged. On March 12, 1993, a total of 13 explosions occurred in Mumbai and Abu Salem was one of the main conspirators. He was also involved in several murder cases, extortion cases and he was also involved in the gang of Dawood Ibrahim (who is a convict of the 26/11 Bombings in Mumbai). Abu Salem worked as a driver for Dawood Ibrahim and transported weapons. Abu Salem Bollywood Connection Abu Salem used to bankroll the mafia in Bollywood movies and during police questioning he confessed to carrying numerous shipments of weapons to actor Sanjay Dutt. According to some media, he was the main mastermind behind the murder of famous music producer and former head of T series Gulshan Kumar. And he also murdered the secretary of Nepali Bollywood actress, Manisha Koirala. Related: Single Bollywood Actresses Over 35 (Age) The love story of a Bollywood gangster Monica Bedi (47) is an actress and TV presenter and she was born on 18th January 1975. Monica Bedi made her Bollywood debut with the film Suraksha in 1995 and her notable work includes Jodi number one, Lohpurush, Zanzeer and Kalicharan . Monica Bedi has also participated in several reality TV shows including Big Boss 2 and Jhalak Dikhla Ja. She was also featured in Sanjay Leela Bhansalis TV series Saraswaticahndra in which she played a negative role of Ghumman. The love story between Abu Salem (60) and Monica Bedi, born in 1962, seems to be the story of a movie, where an actress falls in love with the gangster and it was one of the most discussed relationships in the media. According to Monica Bedi, she met Abu Salem at a show in Dubai in 1998 and she said he changed his name when she met him and after a few days they started talking and she is again went to Dubai to meet him and that’s when he told his real name, but she was unaware of any of the crimes he had committed. She confessed when she was under arrest in Portugal and when she read the indictment she understood why Abu Salem was hiding from place to place and what serious offenses he had committed. Currently, Monica Bedi is living in Mimbai and focusing on her career while Abu Salem is still in prison. Recent update on this case Abu Salem is currently in jail and a panel of judges SK Kaul and MM Suderesh said on Monday that under Article 72 of the Indian Constitution, the President of India can grant pardons etc. and suspend, remit or commute sentences in some cases and The Union government should not extend Abu Salem’s prison term. Monica is active on social media, so fit and fashionable at such an age:



