Why Jeremy Allen White ‘stopped feeling like an actor’ after 10 years on ‘Shameless’
Jeremy Allen White talks about his time on the hit Showtime series, Shameless.
The 31-year-old actor recently opened up to QG about the 11-season series that ended its 10-year run last April, noting that spending a decade on the show has put it in “shattering headspace.”
White moved to Los Angeles right out of high school after scoring the role of Lip on the show when he was just 18. During his time on the show, he went from a teenager who was “learning a lot about how to be a person outside of an actor,” to a husband and father.
Although he expressed his gratitude for the role, he noted that there were also difficulties along the way, including a lot of self-doubt. “I like Shameless so many. I love everyone who’s been a part of it, and it’s been an amazing experience,” White said, adding, “But I don’t know if the shows are meant to last that long.”
He went on to explain that he questions his existence as an actor outside of the show, saying, “There was a period where I stopped feeling like an actor and started to feeling like I was just there to do this show.”
He continued, “When it was going to end, I was like, ‘Maybe I just exist on this show. What else is there? Am I an actor? I definitely had a lot of doubts when I finished Shameless.”
However, White eventually finds his way! Fast forward to a year later, he now stars in the bear, a drama that premiered on June 23 and instantly became the must-see show of the summer.
He channeled all the uncertainty he felt during filming Shameless in his new character, Carmy, a young chef who runs his family’s Chicago-based sandwich shop after the tragic death of his brother.
“I think it was something that Carmy was really struggling with too,” he said, adding, “We kind of ended up in a similar place. He knew he was really good at this thing, but he could be painfully unsure of his abilities, too. I felt a little uneasy at the end of it, too.
White shared her gratitude for the new series on Instagram, writing, “All episodes are out now. This show was such a gift. I shared the screen with a beautiful and talented cast, and shared a set with the most thoughtful and determined team.”
“Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen. Thanks to my wife for supporting me throughout. I feel so lucky. (Not pictured here, the incomparable Ayo Edebiri, but we let’s all look at this picture, and I know you’re all looking at it now) Lots of love,” he concluded.
You can stream the bear now Hulu!
