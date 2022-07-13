Entertainment
Microsoft lays off hundreds of employees at start of fiscal year 2023
Hello and happy Tuesday! Today were celebrating Jagmeet join the TechCrunch team. He comes out of the gate strong with his inaugural story on the site, covering how Wheelocity Raises $12 Million for its Fresh Trade Supply Chain Network in India.
Oh, and good news for robotics fans, brian chats with Ayanna Howard and Ayah Bdeir about the evolution of robotics in our Twitter spaces. Tune in tomorrow, July 13 at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET by following the @TechCrunch Twitter Account
TechCrunch’s top 3
Just a realignment: Microsoft is the latest Big Tech company to announce layoffs. This is only a small part of its workforce, less than 1% of its 180,000 employees and Kyle reports that the company said the move was the result of a realignment of business groups and roles. We have a feeling there will be more announcements from other companies doing the same.
Who knew a whiteboard could be so exciting?: Who is Hearth Display. The startup has brought in $2.8 million to turn your whiteboard into a 27-inch screen to display the family’s to-do list, Ivan writing. It has a bit steep pre-order price of $499. It comes with 2 years of free software, but better get it now before it goes down to $699 with $9 a month for the software.
Hope no one was hurt: SpaceXs Starship test last night ended with an explosion. Darrell see you.
Startups and VCs
They say there is a market wobble going on, but you wouldn’t think so by the number of new funds and venture capital firms that were announced today. Six of them, in fact:
Phew! That was a lot of new funds in one day. Don’t worry, though, we also have some non-financial news:
Airlift descends for landing: pot holder reports that Pakistan airlift is closedciting funding and market conditions.
Machines are still learning: Kyle reports that Tecton raises $100 millionshowing that machine learning continues to be a growing market.
Oh it’s nothing: Theres a shiny new smartphone on the block, like Nothing phone (1) is officially announced, brian reports.
Living on the edge: Another monster trick in the computing space, like Scale Computing gets $55 million to help companies manage their cutting-edge IT infrastructure, Kyle writing.
hello swimmers: Posterity Health wants to help meet male fertility needs, kate reports.
Man, where are you?: It’s boring not being able to hear the person on the phone. New technology is on the way in the form of this open source headphones projectreports Go on.
Have been loaded!: In a world where many cars are switching to battery power, battery recycling is attracting a lot of interest from investors, reports Jaclyn.
M13s Karl Alomar: Six strategies for leading startups through a downturn
Picture credits: horstgerlach (Opens in a new window) /Getty Pictures
Basic best practices won’t help your business weather this winter, so we invited M13 Managing Partner Karl Alomar to join us on a Twitter space to discuss six strategies for leading startups through a downturn. :
Use ruthless prioritization to find evidence points.
Investors still expect healthy growth.
Why Founders Need to Secure 24+ Months of Lead.
How to talk to your investors about pivot.
When it’s good to leave money on the table.
What you need to do differently to fundraise in a downturn.
Based on his time leading startups through the dot-com implosion of 2000 and the Great Recession of 2008, Alomar says it’s critical for founders to be strategic, not reactive.
The decisions you make in your business are going to affect everyone who works for you, so you need to be able to manage and communicate very effectively with all those stakeholders, he said.
Big Tech inc.
New agreement between Walmart and Canoo ordering 4,500 electric vehicles for last-mile delivery seems like a good time for Canoo. Kirsten writes that in May the company was warn investors that he might not have enough money to stay in business. The news also gave Canoo a nice boost in its share price.
In latest saga involving Twitter, lawyers for social media giants call Elon Musks is trying to get out of an acquisition deal invalid and faulty, Ivan writing. All this drama takes the Twitter shares with it. Meanwhile, Twitter allows users not to mention themselves in tweets, Aisha reports. Thought Twitter wished it could get rid of all that nonsense.
We’re your place for all things Spotify. First, Amanda has company coverage acquire a Heardle musical guessing game. Definitely something to help you prepare for that upcoming music trivia night. Then, we have Ivan write on spotify expand its video podcast publishing functionality to six other countries.
