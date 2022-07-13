Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Emmys Joy is Worth Celebrating | Entertainment

After more than 50 years in showbiz, Sheryl Lee Ralph has finally received her first Emmy Nomination. And his joy is contagious.
In a minute-long video shared by his son on Twitter, Ralph — who plays teacher Barbara Howard on ABC’s ‘Abbott Elementary’ — gets the news of her Emmy nomination for Supporting Actress over the phone. Outstanding in a Comedy Series.
“Oh my God,” she repeats, while jumping up and fanning her face. “Oh my God!”
“I don’t know what to say,” she said, her hand covering her mouth.
Nominations for the 74th Emmy Awards were announced Tuesday morning. Ralph co-stars Quinta Brunson, Janelle James and Tyler James Williams also received nods for their work on “Abbott Elementary,” and the show was also individually recognized with an Outstanding Comedy Series nomination.
Ralph continued to voice it excitement on instagramthanking series creator Brunson and the rest of the cast and crew.
“Sweet baby Jesus, and the one that’s grown too! Nothing before God’s time. (Brunson) you made this happen and I love you!!! I have the hottest cast and crew amazing things a Diva could ever ask for and I love each and every one of you!!!To all of my supporters throughout my career, thank you, thank you, thank you. We’re going to the Emmy’s baby!!!! !” she wrote after the announcement.
As a first-time contestant, Ralph is in good company. Former President Barack Obama has also become a candidate for the first time Tuesday morning, as the narrator of the Netflix documentary series “Our Great National Parks”. Chadwick Boseman was posthumously nominated for reprising his performance as T’Challa in the Disney+ animated series “What If?”
