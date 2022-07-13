Vijay Deverakonda is the new Bollywood idol; Sara to Kiara list of actresses who have a crush on Arjun Reddy’s star





Publication date: July 13, 2022 Author: Aditi Shrivastava Vijay Deverakonda will soon be heralded as an ultimate Bollywood crush as the actors’ popularity level is soaring to a healthy level. With his upcoming Ligers movie teaser and poster, Arjun Reddy star Vijay Deverakonda has already started to establish himself in the Hindi belt with his irresistible charm and chiseled physique, no doubt why our Bollywood actresses are swooning so hard on him. Well we remember when Vijay expressed his crush on Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone but that’s clearly not possible since the two are now married but with the recent confession on koffee with karan in addition to the past, Vijay has surely gained huge popularity. List of actresses with a crush on Vijay Deverakonda Rakul Preet Singh The first is Telugu star Rakul Preet Singh although the actress is dating Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet was once asked if she has a celebrity crush during an interview with at the time the actress admitted having a crush on Vijay Deverakonda. Kiara Advani Yes, our golden girl Kiara also loves Vijay as an actor, although she didn’t mention having a crush on him, but she clearly fell in love with his acting. Talking about the talents of Arjun Reddy and Vijay , Kiara said, “I’m a big fan of Vijay Devarakonda, I loved Vijay in the movie.” He makes a great actor. Sarah Ali Khan Well we know, you know and now the whole world including Vijay knows that Sara has a crush on actor Liger as she openly confessed during Koffee with Karan season 7 when Karan Johar asked her the same question. At first, the Kedarnath actress was a little hesitant, but then she confessed to wanting to date Vijay. Janhvi Kapoor It was when Janhvi appeared in Neha Dhupia show no Neha filter where she opened up crushing southern superstar Vijay very hard. Adding to what she mentioned and we quote Status is non-existent, unfortunately. I feel like I’ve thrown a lot of feelers but there’s no response. I am joking. It’s just admiring. I’m comfortable if the admiration is, I guess, one-sided at this point Nidhi Agerwal Indian actress Nidhhi Agerwal appears mainly in Tamil and Telugu films. She admitted to having a crush on Vijay Deverakonda to such an extent that she ended up watching Arjun Reddy four times in a row. Well, Vijay Deverakonda is definitely setting some overwhelming goals here other than the fact that he will soon be seen romancing Ananya Panday in the upcoming sports drama Liger which is a pan-Indian film.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jagrantv.com/en-show/vijay-deverakonda-is-the-new-bollywood-heartthrob-sara-to-kiara-list-of-actresses-who-have-crush-on-arjun-reddy-star-rc1033309 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos