Pamplin Media Group – Daily: American Pickers want to see your unwanted items





Check back here for daily updates on happenings in Metro Life’s world of entertainment and culture. TUESDAY JULY 12 “American pickers” — The TV show “American Pickers” returns to Oregon in October and has sent out an ad looking for collectibles for the crew to buy. (Remember that your bric-a-brac could be their treasure.) The hit show History Channel wants leads on collectibles and especially collectibles and collectibles that have cool stories. See its Facebook site, @GOTAPICK, and interested collectors can also contact the show by email This email address is protected from spam. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. – submit your full name, city/state, contact information and a brief description of your collection. Only private collections are taken into account. Evening “Paseo” — Inspired by a Spanish promenade that wakes the city up, the Portland Parks Foundation and Portland General Electric present “Paseo,” a new festival and community gathering running Friday through Sunday, July 15-17. It will offer music, dance, spoken word, drag and other creative forms, as well as yoga and family activities at South Park Blocks and Director Park. It was designed and created by a steering committee of social justice and arts leaders from BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color). Organizers hope to bring together individuals and groups who may be disenfranchised from the city’s financial and cultural hub. Performers include singer Madame Golong, singer LaRhonda Steele, hip hop duo Alta Vocez, rapper Sotae, violinist/singer Chibia, jazz musician Machada Mijiga and Shaun Keylock dance, Beautiful Street, BodyVox JAG, Tango Berretin, as well as murals from IdealPDX. For more: www.paseopdx.org. MONDAY JULY 11 Music on Main — The Music on Main series returns, with free music from 5-7 p.m. every Wednesday night from July 13 through August 13. 24 next to the Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall, between Southwest Broadway and Park Avenue. Schedule: July 13, Melao de Cuba; July 20, Redray Frazier; July 27, Jackstraw; Aug. 10, 3, Masato Group; August 10, 10, my conjoined twin; August 10, 17, outer orbit; August 24, Jujuba. For more: www.portland5.com. Here’s a long list of summer gigs we’ve published in the past month: www.pamplinmedia.com/pt/11-features/548560-438957-portland-outdoor-concert-schedule-summer-2022-pwoff. You rely on us to stay informed and we rely on you to fund our efforts. Quality local journalism takes time and money. Please support us to protect the future of community journalism.

