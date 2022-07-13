Rhea Chakraborty implicated in Bollywood drug deal: NCB





Mumbai: In a surprising development, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has claimed that actress Rhea Chakraborty and others have been involved in a major criminal conspiracy to organize drug trafficking, for Bollywood and other people in the high society. In its draft indictment filed on Tuesday in a special NDPS court in Mumbai, the NCB detailed how, between March and December 2020, Rhea, her brother Showik and 34 others charged in the case of the death of the late Sushant Singh Rajput, were part of a conspiracy. to fund, buy, sell, transport and distribute drugs like Ganja, Charas, Cocaine, LSD to high profile end users. As part of the plot, from January to August 2020, Siddharth Pithani – a friend of Rajput, found dead in his rented house in Bandra on June 14, 2020 – was in regular contact with the actor (Rajput) and his girlfriend Rhea, her brother Showik, domestic helpers like Samuel Miranda, Dipesh Sawant and others to procure Ganja as per the PNE’s draft charges. The investigative agency revealed how Pithani used a private Rajput banking app to stock Ganja and other drugs into his bank account, describing them as ‘puja samagri’ (prayer materials) and accordingly encouraged Rajput’s extreme addiction to drugs. The NCB argued that the actress’ brother, Showik Chakraborty, was also allegedly linked to drug dealers from whom he received packages on Rajput’s behalf. While Rhea was arrested in September 2020 and released on bail after almost a month in October 2020, Pithani was arrested in May 2021 and released on bail last week, as part of the NCB’s avowed investigation to uproot what ‘he called Mumbai the citadel of drugs, especially in Bollywood’. After hearing arguments from both sides in the case, NDPS Special Judge VG Raghuvanshi will decide which of the 38 charges will be brought against the 35 defendants. (IANS)

