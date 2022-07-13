Insight into Bollywood power couple Ranveer and Deepika’s luxurious lifestyle





Bollywood power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have painted the city red with their flamboyant lifestyle and charisma. The duo recently made headlines for buying a sea view quadruplex in Mumbais Bandra for a whopping price of Rs 119 crore. The two lovebirds believe in the mantra of working hard and playing hard as they seem to lead an ultra-luxurious lifestyle collectively. Their new home is near Shah Rukh Khans Mannat and Salman Khans Galaxy. Located on the 16th, 17th, 18th and 19th floors of the lush residential tower consisting of a total carpet area of ​​11,266 square feet and an exclusive 1,300 square foot terrace, it is believed to be the most expensive offer for a single residential apartment anywhere in the country. Plus, the couples’ main residence at Beaumonde Towers in Worli is a visual fusion of simple pastels and motley knick-knacks that exude a funky, modern, and retro vibe. The couple are estimated to have distributed Rs 16 crores on this house. Apart from posh flats and apartments, Ranveer and Deepika also have a varied fleet of luxury cars. Ranveer can be seen driving around the city in a sparkling red Lamborghini Urus which cost him Rs 3 Crores. The actor also owns a custom GLS SUV coated in matte black paint. At the time of purchase, the SUV was priced at around Rs 88 lakhs. On the other hand, when it comes to Vanity Vans, Deepika Padukone owns a luxurious van that was intricately designed by Vinita Chaitanya. Divided into three areas each consisting of a private area, a small lounge area and a personal area with a pantry, a good amount of space has also been allocated for the actresses’ closet and makeup. In contrast, Ranveer Singhs Rs 80 lakh vanity van is inspired by The Dark Knight and Batman. Ranveer and Deepika are also very fond of watches. While the actor owns a Franck Muller Vanguard Yachting Watch Number 6471 set with diamonds which cost him Rs 2.1 crore, Deepika is the proud owner of a Tissot Classic Prince Diamonds watch worth Rs 8 lakh . On top of all that, the duo owns other expensive items. For example, Deepak Padukone has a Hermes Birkin bag worth Rs 8 lakh. She also has a Fendi Dotcom satchel worth Rs 2.52 lakh. To complement their overall look, the couple has an extensive collection of designer clothes and shoes. Padukone was previously spotted wearing a Burberry trench coat worth Rs 1.27,000, while Louis Vuitton creepy leather boots by Ranveer Singhs worth Rs 1.45 lakhs add punch to his statement of fashion. However, the most iconic possession would be the Deepika Padukones engagement ring. A platinum emerald-cut solitaire that was worth almost Rs 2 crores. Professionally, Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khans Pathaan while Ranveer Singh is currently shooting for Karan Johars Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt. Read all the latest news, breaking news, watch the best videos and live TV here.

