Late actor LQ Jones graduates from Port Neches-Groves High School – Reuters





JE McQueen won Most Popular Boy in his class at Port Neches High School in the mid-1940s and stuck to the moniker through the years in Hollywood as actor/director LQ Jones. The veteran actor who worked alongside John Wayne, Clint Eastwood, Robert DeNiro and Elvis Presley and starred in films including Casino, The Patriot and Mask of Zorro died on July 9 at the age of 94 in Los Angeles. Born in Beaumont as Justus Ellis McQueen, he went to school in Port Neches and was very involved in student organizations from orchestra and student council to Latin and Spanish clubs, the National Honor Society and to the cheerleader. He then attended the University of Texas where he was part of the cheer squad and earned his degrees in law, business and journalism, according to information from the Gulf Coast Museum. He later took his stage name LQ Jones from a character he played in 1955. Tom Neal, executive director of the Museum of the Gulf Coast, has fond memories of Jones from the actors’ visits to the area. Jones, Neal recalls, once served as a parade marshal. The parade marshal’s vehicle drove about three blocks, then suddenly the vehicle stopped on a side road. They begin to backtrack and tell the group to continue. He walked out and watched, shaking hands with the crowd. That’s the kind of guy he was, Neal said. He was great in life. He would hug you and just carry on with you. LQ was just a prince of a guy. Nicest guy you’ve ever met and worked with.

Neal, along with Port Arthur Historical Society president Dr. Sam Monroe, produced a Jones-focused This is Your Life-like video a few years ago. Monroe interviewed the actor while Neal produced the videos. The veteran actor has extensive film and television credits and has worked on numerous projects with director Sam Peckinpah. Jones won a Hugo Award for his adaptation of the science fiction novel A Boy and His Dog, a film he wrote, directed and financed in 1974. The Mad Max Connection The short story A Boy and His Dog was written by Harlan Ellison and is considered only the inspiration for Jones’ film, according to Jones’ biographical information at the Museum. After the first 10 minutes, LQ Jones wrote and directed a visually stunning sequel to Ellison’s story. Using what he had learned as one of Sam Peckinpah’s favorite actors, he creates a dirty, gritty, dystopian future, the bio reads. George Miller has credited A Boy and His Dog as inspiration for his Mad Max films. Science fiction movies, series, and games, such as Star Wars and The Mandalorian, often place their characters in this same sparse and remote wasteland. It all goes back to LQ Jones’ original vision. Jones was inducted into the Museums Notable People Hall of Fame in October 2001. The museum, 700 Procter St., has an interactive panel with videos of Jones and other information.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.panews.com/2022/07/13/late-actor-l-q-jones-graduated-from-port-neches-groves-high-school/

