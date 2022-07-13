‘Stranger Things’ actor Joseph Quinn cried at Comic Con after fan speech





Regardless of how you were treated yesterday, we really appreciate it. Back in May, stranger things made its highly anticipated return to our screens, after the COVID-19 pandemic seriously delayed production. The fourth season of the hit Netflix show introduced us to a whole bunch of new characters, but none were so well received as Eddie Munsonplayed by British actor Joseph Quinn. Maverick outsider Eddie captured the hearts of viewers as he took on some of the stranger things children under his wing when they entered high school. The lovable metalhead was at the center of many of the season’s key scenes and resonated with the show’s fans as he quickly became one of the most beloved characters in its history. It’s no surprise, then, that when Joseph signed up to attend conventions this summer, he received incredibly high dating demand. Rich Polk/Getty Images for MTV

In fact, it was reported that Joseph was oversold by 400 tickets to London Film and Comic Con on Saturday, and event staff ended up shouting at the star for taking too long with fans who had paid for it. to see him. Arturo Holmes/Wire Image

Dating Opportunities for Joseph ranged from 45 to 125depending on the type of pass participants choose, and Joseph apparently wanted everyone to get what they paid for. Want to know how bad access was at the LFCC for Joseph Quinn’s Upside Down photo shoot? a patron tweeted. With one of my other photo shoots I was 43rd [in line]. with Joe? 428th. you wanna know how bad the access was at lfcc for joseph quinn’s upside down photo shoot? with one of my other photoshoots, I was 43rd. with Joe? 428th is it any wonder that I was as sick as I was afterwards and received no help from the staff?

Another fan called out the way the staff treated Joseph, as they taunted the convention organizers, Showmasters, on line. I had such a great weekend at @Showmasters but I will say one thing, they wrote. If you continue to treat your guests the way you treated Joseph Quinn, you will lose many of your regulars to this outrageous behavior of your staff. It’s disgusting how he was treated. I had such a great weekend at @Showmasters but I will say one thing, if you continue to treat your guests like you treated Joseph Quinn, you are going to lose a lot of your regulars with this outrageous behavior from your staff. It’s disgusting how he was treated.

The way Joseph Quinn was treated at the LFCC is fucking disgusting, claimed another. The staff yelled at him to shut the fuck up and just sign and not interact with the fans because they oversold and couldn’t see everyone. The way Joseph Quinn was treated at the LFCC is fucking disgusting. The staff completely yelled at him to shut the fuck up and just sign and not interact with the fans because they oversold and couldn’t see everyone.

I wouldn’t be surprised if Joseph Quinn had never attended another jerk after the LFCC. The whole experience today was a mess! He did his best to make everyone feel he had a moment although the staff didn’t even stop the queue to leave him water, someone else wrote. i wouldn’t be surprised if joseph quinn had never attended another jerk after lfcc…the whole experience today was a shambles! He did his best to make everyone feel they had a moment despite the staff not even stopping the queue to leave him water

The way LFCC treated Joseph Quinn was horrible, I feel so bad for him, added another. Joe and the fans were treated like crap to make LFCC as much money as possible. LFCC really needs to treat guests with respect. And the staff are constantly yelling at you, WTF. The way LFCC treated Joseph Quinn was horrible, I feel so bad for him. Joe and the fans were treated like crap to make LFCC as much money as possible. LFCC really needs to treat guests with respect. And the staff are constantly yelling at you, WTF #LFCC2022

Amidst the chaos, fans consistently praised Joseph for remaining warm and friendly to them, with one sharing his photo from the event and writing: The organization was a shambles and the staff were rude as the hell. But Joseph Quinn was so genuine and friendly and gave me a hug even though the staff was yelling at him to hurry up. The organization was a disaster and the staff were rude as hell. But Joseph Quinn was so genuine and friendly and gave me a hug even though the staff was yelling at him to hurry up. Top man. #LFCC

and artist Kimberley Terrierswho attended the convention on Sunday, took it upon herself to speak on everyone’s behalf by publicly thanking Joseph for his time during a Q&A, in a clip that has since gone viral.

Mine aren’t really a question, it’s more of an extension of gratitude, really,” Kimberley said after being chosen to speak. I’m sure many of us heard what happened yesterday, whether it was true or not, about how you were treated. I will not comment, she continued. But I just wanted to say thank you from all of us, we really appreciate you sharing your time. At this point, the crowd cheered and Joseph looked visibly moved as he seemingly choked back tears. Thank you for signing our stuff,” Kimberley continued. To spend time with us and make our summer. I think we all really relate to Eddie for one reason or another, whether we like his taste in music or he’s an outsider like you mentioned. I think we’re all part of Eddie. We traveled far because we all really connect with you too, and you really made our weekend. You really did mine too, you were so nice to me and my guide dog yesterday, Kimberly, who is blind, concluded. Regardless of how you were treated yesterday, we really appreciate it. Joseph looked completely taken aback by the heartfelt speech and wiped both eyes as he began to cry as the crowd cheered and cheered. He took a moment to regain his composure, then playfully asked Kimberley, Aww, why did you do that? as he dabbed at his eyes again. Visibly at a loss for words, Joseph then said: Thank you for your kind words, thank you. The person who posted the video confirmed in the comments: It talks about how Joe got yelled at by Con staff for taking too long with fans, hugging them too long, etc. because the jerk oversold him by more than 400 tickets. And Joseph’s tears were enough to strike a chord with those who watched the clip, with another writing: I’m so grateful for this girl saying this on behalf of everyone and her tears make my heart tumble. Another said: I feel like he really needed to hear that, and it makes me so happy and sad. Another echoed: NO STOP IM LITTERALLLY SOBBING RN the way he tried so hard to hold back his tears 🙁 BuzzFeed News has reached out to Showmasters for comment. Although Joseph had many other acting credentials under his belt before being cast as stranger thingsthe show catapulted him to stardom almost overnight. Despite this, he has kept a relatively low profile, and although he has an Instagram page, he is not very active on social media. But it’s still not the first time Joseph has made headlines, and the actor was actually the catalyst behind Doja Cats’ very public attack on co-star Noah Schnapp last week. Wednesday, Noah, 17 shared a screenshot from a private conversation he had with the singer on his TikTok page in an apparent contribution to the talk about the popularity of Joseph’s character, Eddie. In the screenshot, Doja, 26, had messaged Noah asking if Joseph was single after he was unable to find his social media page to ask him directly. Noah, can you tell Joseph from hmu [hit me up], she wrote in the Instagram private message. wait no. does he have a girlfriend? Noah then told her to swipe Joseph’s DMs to which Doja replied: Idk his IG or Twitter, he doesn’t have a DM to swipe to, that’s when Noah linked to Joseph’s profile. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The actor, who plays Will Byers on the show, leaked the conversation in a now-deleted TikTok video, and the next day Doja fired it up in an Instagram Live. She claimed Noah’s actions were “degrading” and “exploitative of her as she questioned his motives for sharing it. Maybe he’s, like, a whole snake. But I didn’t see it that way, Doja said at the time. I assumed he was going to be cold about it, and he went and shared some information that I didn’t feel comfortable with him. Noah has yet to respond to Dojas’ comments, and Joseph hasn’t acknowledged any of the fury. incoming Your weekday morning guide to breaking news, cultural analysis and everything in between

