[Book Review] Hollywood Game Plan – Carole M. Kirschner





The scathing words of despotic Hollywood ruler Buddy Ackerman in the film’s scathing satire Swim with sharks(1994)echoed in my head. “Because there are no storybooks, no fairy tale endings. So before you jump in and change the world, ask yourself: what do you really want? It is a vital question. What do you really want? If you are drawn to the dream factory, to Hollywood, that famous capital of myth and stardust, where do you start? Well, Carole M. KirshnersHollywood game planis definitely for you. In a legendary city where apparently no one knows anything, I have to say I knew so much more after reading this. Who is Carole M. Kirshner, I hear you ask? Because, like me, you might doubt these Hollywood guides that offer to demystify the process of advancement in the film and television industry. Fear not as the author has walked the path and talked Hollywood, grafting his way to a top Hollywood executive for Steven Spielberg’s CBS and Amblin Entertainment. Still,Hollywood game planis not the work of a jaded and exhausted hack. Rather, it is a dynamic and positive journey structured from start to finish to help you achieve the goal of getting a job in Hollywood. If that’s what you really want, read on. One of the book’s main strengths is a well-designed spine that teaches the reader the basics, prepares us for the long road trip to Hollywood, trains our brains for obstacles that might come our way, and doesn’t fill their minds. dreamy possibilities. There is a hard task to do through research, networking, presenting, phone calls, interviews, more networking, staying positive, dealing with rejection and having a never say attitude . As the author points out, finding a full-time job in Hollywood is a full-time job in itself. The writing throughout is punchy and unpretentious. There’s a real honesty that comes through in the words on the page. Additionally, I was particularly impressed with the book’s goal-oriented purpose. If you’re like me and like to hit targets, then Carole M. Kirshners chapter exercises really build what she calls that Los Angeles armor. Indeed, how to write a killer resume, perfect a cover letter, find a mentor, write and present your own personal story, and even how long to wait before following up on a hot lead are just a suggestion of the valuable advice of this book. This will most certainly give you a leg up on the competition in the Darwinian task of climbing up the Hollywood food chain. Because it’s survival of the fittest in Hollywood. You have to work to earn your lucky break. There is rarely overnight success. In addition to target-based exercises, there are many testimonials from Hollywood professionals, including those who have taken Carole M. KirshnersHollywood game planClasses. These and the informative appendices at the end of the book provide an invaluable set of tools for the journey ahead. So, to conclude, ask yourself what do you really want? If it’s a Hollywood job and you’re out of shark repellents, barbed spears, and a protective underwater cage, you could do worse than arm yourself with Carole M. Kirshner’s illuminating book,Hollywood game plan. Get your copy here. Paul Laight is a screenwriter, filmmaker and blogger. In 2005 he formed Fix Films and has written and produced numerous short films and other promos. Several of his films have been screened around the world at various film festivals. Paul is currently working on scripts for feature and short films for future productions. His work can be found here:https://www.youtube.com/c/FixFilmsLtdand herehttps://thecinemafix.com/

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://raindance.org/book-review-hollywood-game-plan-carole-m-kirschner/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos