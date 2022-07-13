HBO Boss Casey Bloys on Carrying 2022 Emmy Nominations – The Hollywood Reporter

Casey Bloys found himself in a familiar position on Tuesday after the 2022 Emmy nominations were revealed: Alone at the top of the pack of most-nominated outlets as HBO — even without the benefit of HBO Max — easily overtook Netflix.

HBO had five of the most nominated programs this year, with Succession (25) leading the pack which also included The White Lotus (20), hacks (17), Euphoria (16) and barry (14). Warner Bros. Discovery, for the first time ever, topped all conglomerates with 155 combined nominations.

The executive, who oversees originals for the premium cable network and its streaming counterpart, saw 24 HBO/HBO Max programs combined garner 140 total nominations while Netflix saw 35 programs earn 105 total nominations.

Bloys is used to having to compete with Netflix’s big spend on myriad content as the streaming giant tries to be a catch-all for viewers. Instead, the programming teams at HBO and HBO Max are running slates that offset each other. (While HBO has a lot of male content, HBO Max programs for more female viewers, etc.)

In an interview with Hollywood journalist, Bloys talks about the future of Succession and Westworld as well as shows that could be the talk of the 2023 Emmys, including the highly anticipated version of The last of us.

HBO overtakes Netflix this year without for the benefit of HBO Max. What do you attribute this success to?

It’s the same as every year: talented programming teams at HBO and HBO Max work with talented creators, and everyone does their best to produce the best work in the world. There is no secret other than keeping our heads down and trying to do our best at every level.

The TV Academy has decided not to break down the nominations by outlet this year. How do you see this story evolving over time?

I think that’s a lot of hand wringing for nothing. We have the same programming management on HBO and HBO Max. When HBO was only linear, we were always competitive. Now it’s a fairer playing field where we also have a streaming service. It makes perfect sense to combine them. In the end, what matters are the emissions that are recognized.

HBO and HBO Max had fewer shows overall and got more nominations than Netflix (which had 35 nominated shows)…

It’s always like that. We don’t have the volume they do, so every show has to work harder.

You had rebuffs The Staircase, Julia, Save Time, Golden Age as good as And just like that. What do you think of these important rebuffs?

A day when we had 140 nominations…obviously you want all of your shows nominated, but I don’t think today is the day to worry or obsess over snubs. We’ll come back to some of them and do our best, but today is all about celebrating the nominations instead of feeling cheated in any way. That’s the game; not everyone can win.

Was there anything you were particularly surprised or happy to see among the nominations?

Because station eleven aired in December and we had so many shows aired between January and June, it was nice, people remembered that one. Likewise The White Lotus. Staying in people’s minds is a hard thing to do.

Is there a way to make the Emmy categories more representative of the nature of the industry? Do you think Julia was only hurt by somehow be a comedy while white lotus was not hurt by only somehow being a limited series?

The thing with Julia that is, it comes back next year. Part of it is that you have to stick with it. Julia deserved a few names and that the cast and crew will pull off a great second season. The thing about the Emmys is to be consistent, and this whole cast deserved recognition as well as writing and directing.

What has changed for you now that Discovery’s David Zaslav has taken over?

David just supported what we do creatively. He appreciates me and the team and it’s clear he appreciates what we do. It was just support. This happened when AT&T took over, many of the business as usual decisions were recast to say “Well, AT&T needs to make them do this”. Whether it be Demimonde or a program cancellation or renewal, we run a programming service that has day-to-day needs and decisions that need to be made. There is no scenario where David looks over my shoulder and wonders if we should renew or cancel something. Daily Decisions have been overhauled to reflect what the new regime does and that is not the case here.

When can viewers expect new seasons of Euphoria, White Lotus and Succession?

We haven’t announced any dates yet but I imagine White Lotus, Estate, Barry and hacks would all be in next year’s Emmy eligibility window.

What is the future of Succession beyond season four?

For a decision like that, we defer to the showrunners. That’s up to Jesse Armstrong to decide. They’ve started shooting the fourth season and the broken stories and he wants to go through that process to see if he has more stories or themes to explore. It’s up to him to decide. If he wants to do more, great. If that’s all he has, great.

In a world where hit shows quickly spin off while franchises continue to be hugely important to streaming platforms, have you had any conversations with Jesse about a Succession spinoff – especially given the size of this world, as evidenced by the sheer volume of actor nominations the show has received this year?

A world like game of thrones where George RR Martin has an entire universe and a thousand year timeline and multiple families and wars and history, that’s not what Jesse set up. There is no scenario where a Succession the multiverse is in the cards.

Give people what they want: a glimpse of Succession season four.

No more family dysfunction! (Laughs.)

HBO is developing a game of thrones Sequel to Jon Snow. What changed to make you want to revisit the seminal series finale?

I have nothing to report on the development of Jon Snow.

What is the future of Westworld beyond season four? Lisa Joy and Jonah Nolan’s deal includes two additional seasons. Is this still the case?

As with any show, we’ll see how it goes. We haven’t talked to them about ideas for a season five, but we’re only three episodes into season four and we’ll see how it goes. No decision has been made.

When should we expect The last of us to arrive?

It’s closer to early 2023.

Looking to next year, what’s on the record that you’re excited about that we could talk about this time next year?

By then we will have crossed Sex life of college girls season two, white lotus 2, The Idol, The Last Of Us, Succession, Julia, Hacks, Barry and Virtuous gemstones. It is again a fairly dense program. We could talk about any number of these shows!

Interview edited for length and clarity.