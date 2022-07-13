Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty accused of buying and receiving drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput





bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty was charged Wednesday with buying and financing narcotics for her late boyfriend and fellow actor Sushant Singh Rajputdied two years ago. India’s drug enforcement agency, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), named her and 34 other defendants in the high-profile case. His brother, Showik Chakraborty, was also accused of playing a role in it. According NDTV, the NCB said Chakraborty received and delivered the drugs to Rajput. She also made payments on his behalf, the drug authority said. According to the news site, if the Chehre the actor is found guilty of the charges, she could face more than 10 years in prison. In an interview with NDTV two years ago, Chakraborty called all the allegations against her a witch hunt. Although she admitted that Rajput used to smoke illegal substances, she denied being involved in the case. I tried to control it. I have never spoken to a (drug) dealer or taken drugs in my life. I am open to a blood test, she told the media. She was accused by Rajput family of mental abuse, exploiting him for money and playing a part in his tragic death. Apart from the NCB, Chakraborty is also under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), an Indian government agency, which is investigating Rajput’s death. The economic aspect of the case is also being scrutinized by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of India. In 2020, the actor was arrested in the case, but a month later was granted bail by the Bombay High Court. As police declared Rajput’s death a suicide, the NCB launched an investigation into drug use in Bollywood and the TV industry. Rajput, who was 34 at the time, was found dead in his apartment in Bandra, an upscale district of Mumbai, in 2020.

