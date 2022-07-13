East Holmes Festival features a fun water barrel competition





BERLIN The annual East Holmes Fire District Festival will be held from 4 p.m. Saturday and will continue until dusk at Berlin Elementary School. And the annual East Holmes Fire Festival is a way to celebrate the community through an evening of fun, food, music and camaraderie. And don’t forget the fireworks. It’s a full night out with barbecue chicken dinners selling out in the thousands, food trucks, musical entertainment from nationally recognized country gospel artists, a water barrel competition between firefighters from the area for bragging and other family activities. Festival:Food, fireworks, barrel explosions, music: what more could you ask for from a festival? “All of our guys are volunteers, so everything they do here is for the people in our community,” Fire Chief John Schlabach said. “I think the community recognizes the sacrifice our guys are making, and at the same time we realize the important role they play in supporting us. “This is our biggest fundraiser of the year, along with our fry,” the chef said. “But more importantly, this event gives us a chance to connect with the community in a relaxing and fun way.” water barrel competition The water barrel competition pits teams of firefighters using their hoses trying to push a barrel suspended over their opponents’ end of the field. Pride and teamwork on display, along with fun and friendly competition, bring fire crews from Holmes, Wayne, Ashland and Tuscarawas dounties to show off their skills with the hose on the small baseball diamond at the end southeast of the school grounds. The teams all have a ton of respect for each other, which adds to the fun and friendly competition, according to event coordinator Nate Miller. Chicken BBQ cooking 4,000 meals More than 4,000 quarters of barbecued chicken, accompanied by potato salad, fries and sides will be sold with an option to take out or eat in the big tent. There will also be food trucks including Italian sausages, barbecue and cold drinks and smoothies. Miller said it was important to provide a variety of food options because chicken sells so well. Entertainment: music, games, raffle Live musical entertainment begins at 4 p.m. with Broadway on stage. Call of Grace follows from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Conrad Fisher is the last performer, leading up to the fireworks at around 9:30 p.m. There will be children’s games, face painting and the traveling trailer from the Hatchet Club of Sugarcreek. An auction including a firefighter quilt, made locally by Amish women, a Walnut Creek Foods die-cast toy truck replica and a raffle for an engraved Henry Golden Boy pistol will take place Miller adds that the Firefighters Festival is a fun and amazing event. It’s a great way to allow the community and firefighters to share time together in a relaxing atmosphere, he said. “It’s one of the ways we can give back to the community,” he said. Contact Kevin Lynchat 234-249-5294 or [email protected]

