



Today, the Library of Congress announced that Ada Limn will become America’s 24th Poet Laureate this fall. She joins the ranks of luminaries such as Rita Dove, Louise Glck, Tracy K. Smith, Robert Penn Warren and outgoing winner, Joy Harjo. The Poet Laureate nod is just the latest of Limns’ literary laurels; She has also won a National Book Critics Circle Award and a Guggenheim Fellowship, and was a finalist for a National Book Award. In April, Limn kicked off Oprah Daily’s celebration of National Poetry Month with a video playback of a good story from The hurtful kind his latest collection: Some days the dishes pile up in the sink, the books litter the coffee table/are tougher than others. Today my head is stuffed with cockroaches. Here, the poet recognizes how even the most familiar everyday details are charged with meaning, if we allow ourselves to be perceived. The hurtful kind is a delightfully calibrated and confident collection that sees self and world less in opposition and more bound in restless relaxation, locked in a dance that produces beauty as well as burden. Elsewhere, Limn writes: There was no message/given, no message I was asked to give, a call to wonder and a cry from the heart. The softness of its lines, the masterful use of rhythm and straddling and lush imagery, sweep us along like a river. More from Oprah Daily Limns’ publishing partners gloated in the news. Milkweed Editions Daniel Slager commented to Oprah Daily, At this time in our nation’s cultural life, divisive, to be sure, but also rich with opportunities for renewed connection and growing resonance of poetry, I can’t think of any better choice for the role of American Poet Laureate than Ada Limn. She can be both tender and fierce, often in the same poem, touchingly vulnerable and beautifully exultant. She understands our need for connection and the power of poetry to bring us together. Limns’ literary agent, Rob McQuilkin, echoed Slager’s sentiment: Adas’s work has always been singular, I think, for the clarity of emphasis it brings to innermost joys and fears. of a reader. And it’s so good today with the world, and all of us in her, being on such a knife edge to see her selected for that particular honor. Because it is not only a distinction but a tool. And, boy, will she use it! The hurtful kind Now 43% off It is precisely this sense of urgency and mission that readers and colleagues avidly adopt in his work. Broadside PRs Michael Taeckens choreographed two advertising campaigns, for The hurtful kind and his previous collection, Carrying; he notes that Ada is not only one of our most prominent and celebrated contemporary poets, but an unparalleled literary citizen who has long elevated the work of others. Her love of poetry is sacred, joyful, contagious, just what we need in these dark times. The Library of Congress could not have found a more ideal candidate for Poet Laureate; it will be a thing of beauty to watch her work her considerable magic. Savor the magic and music of Limns, a necessary muse in our troubled times. Related stories This content is imported from OpenWeb. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

