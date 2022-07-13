Deepika Padukone’s skincare brand at Malaika Arora’s bare bowls





Indian Film fraternity actors are known to be multi-talented. From giving away a blockbuster to starting their own business, these actors have done everything to improve their net worth. We present to you 8 of these celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhat among others who have made a name for themselves beyond the cinema. Deepika Padukone Bollywood Queen, Deepika Padukone is set to launch her own lifestyle brand in 2022. Starting with hair and skin care products, her business will focus on natural remedies instead of using products. chemicals. It is indeed an idea worth the time of anyone looking to invest in a lucrative business. We wish him all the best! 2. Alia Bhat Looks like Alia Bhatt has a knack for business too. She recently announced her investment in “Phool.co”, a company based in IIT Kanpur. It focuses on the circular economy that converts floral waste into luxury charcoal-free incense products and other wellness products. Now that’s definitely something to look forward to. Well done Alia! 3. Shefali Shah Those who follow Shefali Shah on social media know that she enjoys cooking and feeding her circle of relatives and her social circle. She loves being in a group and also enjoys designing spaces. So when she considered starting a hotel business in 2021, she noticed it as a cumulative alternative to monetizing what she was doing without spending a dime and to her personal taste. This led to the birth of ‘Jalsa’ in Ahmedabad. This venture proves to be extremely successful for the actor and is now more than just a side hustle for her. Congratulations on that! 4. Rakul Preet Singh After gaining immense popularity in Punjabi cinema, Rakul Preet Singh has also established himself well in the Hindi film industry! But you didn’t all know that even Rakul was bitten by the entrepreneurial bug this year. She and her brother, Aman Preet Singh, started this app called “Starrring you”, which gives struggling actors a chance to show off their talent and then start getting acting jobs. Interesting, right? 5. Malaika Arora Malaika Arora launched her own catering-only service called “Nude Bowls” in 2021. She came up with this idea during the pandemic and quickly acted on it just to give it a chance. Luckily, since that day, this startup has only seen an upward trend in everything. We wish Malaika and her team a very successful entrepreneurial journey! 6. Sonu Sood This year, the hidden superman of our industry, Sonu Sood launched another initiative to provide quality healthcare accessible to all in need. The initiative, called Ilaaj India, is essentially a helpline number developed by Ketto.org, Asia’s most visited and trusted crowdfunding platform with the aim of supporting pediatric patients with care and support. medical treatments. seven. Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha, one of Bollywood’s most famous and successful couples, launched their own production house Pushing Buttons last year. Their first project as producers is called “Girls Will Be Girls”, and it attracts attention in the international film market. Along with Ali Fazal and director Shuchi Talati, she is setting up a one-of-a-kind incubation program for women hoping to work as gaffers and filmmakers in the film industry. The program, called ‘Undercurrent Lab’, is a joint partnership between the Indian Association of Women in Film and Television (WIFT) and Light N Light. From Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, who is your icon in their entrepreneurial journey? Must Read: Ranbir Kapoor Reveals He Wrote A Story During Lockdown, Thinks Alia Bhatt Can Produce A Movie On It: ‘My Wife Is A Really Good Producer’ Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram

