



The Yates County Fair is now underway PENN YAN — Founded in 1839, the Yates County Fair returns to Penn Yan at the county fairgrounds, Tuesday through Saturday this week. Each day, an honored group begins with Emergency Medical Services, then includes Firefighters, Law Enforcement, Class Reunion, and Armed Forces Day.

There’s a one-time $12 admission that includes parking, musical entertainment, grandstand events, daily shows, and midway rides.

Wednesday July 13:

Firefighters’ day 1 p.m.-10 p.m.

4H Dairy Bar 1pm-10pm

4H Showroom 1pm-10pm

4 a.m. and goat show open at 11 a.m.

Youth pie competition 2 p.m. Building 4H

Rosarie Royal Racers – Daily

Cincinnati Circus – Daily

Exhibition of old tractors 4 p.m.

Playland Amusements open from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Animal Science Bowl 6 PM 4 PM Show Ring

Mannequin Modeling/Public Presentations 4-6 p.m. 4H Building

UPW-Wrestling 7 p.m. Main Stands

Thursday July 14:

Law Enforcement Day 1pm-10pm

4H Poultry show 1:30 p.m. 4H Stable

4H Dairy Bar opens from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The 4H showroom opens from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

4H Gymkhanna Show 9h00 4H Horse Ring

Rosarie’s Royal Racers-Daily

Cincinnati Circus – Daily

Youth Ice Cream Eating Contest 2 p.m. 4H Building

Watermelon eating contest for young people 3 p.m. 4H Building

Exhibition of vintage tractors 4 p.m. Tent of vintage tractors

Playland Amusements Open from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Farm tractor stop – 6 p.m. Main stands

The Ampersand Project 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. Entertainment Barn

Friday July 15:

Class meeting 7 p.m.-12 p.m.

Rooster crowing contest 9 a.m. 4 a.m. Grange

4H Open Dairy Show 10 a.m. 4H Show Ring

4H Horse Fun Lessons 11:30 a.m.

4H Dairy Bar opens from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The 4H showroom opens from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Rosarie Royal Racers – Daily

Cincinnati Circus – Daily

Playland Amusements open from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Annual Children’s Day from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Children’s Day Contest 4 p.m. Entertainment Barn

Exhibition of vintage tractors 4 p.m. Tent of vintage tractors

4H Goat Show 6pm

Outlaw Pulling Series 6pm Main Stands – 2.6 Diesel, Street Legal, Semi Trucks, Light Hot Farm, Hot Tractors

Dirty kid 8pm-12pm

Saturday July 16:

Armed Forces Day 1pm-10pm

4H Open Livestock Show 10 a.m. 4H Show Ring

4H Dairy Bar opens from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The 4H showroom opens from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Rosarie’s Royal Racers-Daily

Cincinnati Circus – Daily

Playland Amusements open from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m.

4H Dog Show TBA 4H Show Ring

Mini Mod Pull Garden Tractor – CNY Pullers TBA Main Stand

Mannequin Modeling/Public Presentations 2:00 p.m. Building 4H

Exhibition of vintage tractors 4 p.m. Tent of vintage tractors

Total Destruction Demolition Derby – 7 p.m. Main Stands

Ruby Shooz Band – 8pm-12pm Barn Entertainment

Events are subject to change, check www.yatescountyfair.org or call 315-536-3830 for more. Posted on July 12, 2022

