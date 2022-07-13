Entertainment
H1 2022 Box Office Review: Bollywood Hits 920 Crore In 6 Months; The Kashmir Files
The first half of 2022 has been a mixed bag for the Hindi film industry, however, digitally speaking, it wasn’t as bad as perceived on social media. Audiences have returned to the cinema for Bollywood, Hollywood and even films of Southern origin, putting an end to the debate of OTT impacting the cinema viewing experience. The Hindi film industry in particular recorded 18 major releases in the first 6 months of 2022, of which Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri directed, The Kashmir Files turned out to be the biggest hit of the year.
Star Anupam Kher & Mithun Chakraborty has made Rs 246 crore in his lifetime posing a challenge for the rest of Hindi movies in the coming year. It’s an all-time blockbuster, given the film’s economy. The second biggest hit of the year is Anees Bazmee directed Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 directed by Kartik Aaryan with Kiara Advani and Tabu. The film ended its run with a lifetime collection of Rs 182 crore, and is a proven blockbuster. It is Kartik Aaryan’s first blockbuster and, to date, the actor’s biggest hit on any front. Next is Gangubai, directed by Alia Bhatt, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film has collected Rs 126 crore over its lifetime and is a successful business.
This is followed by JugJugg Jeeyo directed by Raj Mehta. The Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani-directed film starring Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor will end its run with collections of Rs 80 crore, and is neither a hit nor a flop, but somewhere in between as business for the genre are good enough to qualify as a success. It’s a mid-range hit, with a final verdict falling in the mid/semi-hit space. Of course, business could have been 15-20% better, which would have earned the film a clean verdict. This was the case with four successes of the year. Apart from these, there were 14 other releases, which exploded at the box office, although there were some like Runway 34, which were genuinely appreciated by the audiences who watched the film. The list of flops and disasters is long with Badhaai Do, Jhund, Tulsidas Junior, Bachchan Paandey, Attack, Jersey, Heropanti 2, Runway 34, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Dhakkad, Anek, Samrat Prithviraj, Nikkama and Janhit Mein Jaari.
The 18 releases in total collected an aggregate sum of Rs 920 crore, meaning a per-movie average of Rs 51 crore. Exhibitors also raved about non-Hindi films in the first half, with KGF 2, RRR, Doctor Strange, Jurassic World and Top Gun raking in money. The five films combined netted a total of around Rs 925 crore, with KGF 2 being the major contributor with a net close to Rs 450 crore in Hindi belts. Overall, audiences are slowly and steadily returning to theaters and it’s all about fair and exciting content to bring them into theaters. The habit of watching cinema needs to be cultivated again, and I hope it will happen soon in the times to come.
Bollywood Top Grosser 2022
- Kashmir files: Rs 246 crore
- Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Rs 182 crores
- Gangubai: Rs 126 crores
- Jugg Jeeyo pitcher: Rs 80 crores
- Samrat Prithviraj: 69 million rupees
- Bachchhan Paandey: 49 million rupees
- Runway 34: Rs 35 crore
- Heropanti 2: Rs 25 crore
- Swimsuit: Rs 20 crore
- Badhaai Do: Rs 18,000,000,000
- Jayeshbhai Jordaar: Rs 17,000,000,000
- Attack: Rs 15 crore
- Jhund: Rs 15,000,000,000
