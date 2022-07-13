BCN Submits Draft Indictment, Says Accused Helped Sushant Singh Rajput Become ‘Extremely Addicted’





The Narcotics Control Bureau has claimed that actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and others aided and abetted the late Sushant Singh Rajput into becoming an extreme drug addict. In the draft indictment filed in the NDPS Special Court, the NCB accused Chakraborty and 34 others of engaging in a criminal conspiracy to procure, purchase, sell, transport and distribute various drugs in Bollywood. NCB investigated the drug case related to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The NCB alleged that Rajput’s roommate Siddharth Pithani was in direct contact with Samuel Miranda, Showik Chakraborty, Dipesh Sawant and Rhea Chakraborty to procure drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput, and used Rajput’s bank account to pay these drugs. The defendants were charged with offenses punishable under sections 8(c), 20(b)(ii), 22, 27A, 28, 29 and 30 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS). These provisions deal respectively with – the prohibition of certain drug-related operations, the sanctioning of contraventions relating to the cannabis plant and cannabis, the sanctioning of contraventions relating to psychotropic substances, the sanctioning of the financing of illicit and accommodation of offenders, punishment for attempted offences, punishment for complicity and criminal conspiracy, preparation to commit any offense under the law. The proposed indictment contains allegations against each of the defendants. “Accused no. 1 in 35 participated in a criminal association during the period of March 2020 to December 2020 among themselves or as a group to procure, buy, sell, transport intercity, distribute in high society and Bollywood, finance drug trafficking and or the consumption of Ganja, Charas, LSD, Cocaine and other narcotic and mind-altering substances without a valid licence, permit or authorization in the Mumbai metropolitan area and thereby committed an offense u/s 29 R/W 8[C].20[b][ii]A, B, 27, 27A and 28 of the NDPS LAW 1985“, says the project. The NCB alleged that Samuel Miranda was in regular contact with drug traffickers during the period from March 2020 to September 2020. The allegation against Showik Chakraborty is that he placed orders for the delivery of Ganja and hashish and received deliveries as well as paid for these drugs. . The NCB accused Rhea Chakraborty of accepting drug deliveries and handing them over to Sushant Singh Rajput. “Siddharth Pithani was in direct contact with Samuel Miranda, Showik, Dipesh Sawant, Rhea Chakraborty and the late Sushant Singh Rajput for the purchase of drugs/Ganja for the consumption of Sushant Singh Rajput and others during the period from January 2020 to August 2020. You also accused using Kotak app of late Sushant Singh Rajput and getting weed/ganja and other drugs from his (Sushant’s) bank account as “Puja Samagri ” and thus helped and encouraged Sushant to become an extreme drug addict“, says the draft charges. This case is related to the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The draft indictment was submitted to VG Raghuvanshi, Special Judge under the NDPS Act 1985 in the Civil Court and City Sessions of Mumbai.

