How Digital Assets Backed By Bollywood Star Salman Khan Are Faring In The Crypto Bear Market

When social networking app Chingari tapped leading Bollywood actor Salman Khan to launch its crypto token GARI on the Solana network, he was greeted with great enthusiasm by Indian crypto fans and even hit its all-time high (ATH) of $0.958 in Feb 2022. .

However, the journey of the GARI token and its investors has been rocky since then, shattering both investor confidence and capital.

In fact, the token plunged to its lowest level at the start of the month, with a one-day drop of more than 85% recorded on July 4, 2022. Not only did this scare investors, but it sparked rumors of hacking of the platform, which was later categorically denied by the issuers.

With the creators attributing the sudden price drop to market momentum, the token continues to trade at almost a tenth of its ATH and has left its investors praying for a recovery to recoup their invested capital.

While what happened with the GARI token was not an isolated event, another actor-endorsed crypto project has also performed similarly, albeit with a much more gradual decline since its launch.

BollyCoin, a platform that aims to use non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to bridge the gap between Bollywood and the Web 3 world, was launched in October 2021 in partnership with Salman Khan Films, Arbaaz Khan Production, Sohail Khan Production and Reel Life Production Pvt. Ltd, introducing the crypto token BOLLY at a valuation of $0.1 in its first token sale.

However, the token has since lost almost 75% of its value and has been a huge wealth destroyer since its launch, just like the GARI token. Despite launching a bespoke NFT collection based on the actor’s beloved character Chulbul Pandey, the BollyCoins Chill Bull NFT collection has done little to boost the price of its native token.

In both cases, however, the creators persisted in rewarding users of their platforms and token holders by introducing new use cases that would not have been possible without blockchain technology.

With GARI, the creators of the Chingari platform aim to transform the ecosystem of Indian content creators by allowing creators to launch their own NFTs and offering their fans the opportunity to contribute via the GARI token.

Additionally, with the GARI rewards program, content creators can now receive GARI tokens for unique content that is a hit with the Chingari app user base and even participate in the governance of the platform through their holdings of GARI tokens.

BollyCoin, on the other hand, allows Bollywood fans not only to consume premium Bollywood content, including iconic dialogues, behind-the-scenes footage and even vintage posters, but also to invest in NFTs depicting these artworks. using the BOLLY token.

As the entire crypto space comes to terms with the current liquidity issues and negative sentiment emanating from falling cryptocurrency prices, the long-term outlook for the NFT space and the entire crypto industry in general remain quite positive.

Investors will no doubt have the Terra fiasco on their minds and would do well to keep abreast of the latest developments surrounding a crypto project they wish to invest in.

That being said, it remains to be seen how the GARI and BOLLY tokens fare in the current bearish period, as investors hope for a Salman Khan-style dabangg rally for their prices.

Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking events and the latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. More less