Rhea Chakraborty linked to Bollywood drug supply racket, claims NCB





In its draft indictment, NCB accused Rhea of ​​receiving multiple shipments of marijuana from numerous co-defendants, including her brother Showik, and handing them over to Sushant Singh Rajput.

Actor Rhea Chakraborty was charged by the country’s anti-drug agency Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday July 13 for allegedly buying narcotics for her former boyfriend, the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who died in 2020 . The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has claimed that actor Rhea Chakraborty and others have been involved in a major criminal conspiracy to organize drug trafficking, for people from the Bollywood film fraternity. In its draft indictment filed Tuesday in a special NDPS court in Mumbai, NCB detailed how, between March and December 2020, Rhea, her brother Showik and 34 others charged in the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, were part of a conspiracy to finance, procure, sell, transport and distribute drugs such as ganja, charas, cocaine and LSD. According to BCN’s draft indictments, Rhea allegedly received multiple shipments of marijuana from numerous co-defendants, including her brother Showik, and gave them to Sushant Singh Rajput during the period of March to September 2020. After hearing the arguments of both parties in the case, NDPS Special Judge VG Raghuvanshi will decide on the formulation of the charges. There are 38 counts against 35 accused persons in this case. On June 14, 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Bandra. On July 28, Rajput’s father KK Singh filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Rhea Chakraborty in Patna and accused her of mentally harassing the actor, exploiting him for money and to have played a role in his death. Rhea Chakraborty, was arrested on September 8, 2020, was sent to jail and was released on bail by the Bombay High Court on October 7, 2020. Apart from the NCB, she is also under investigation by the CBI , which is investigating the death of Sushant Singhs and the Directorate of Execution (ED) which is studying the case from a financial angle.

