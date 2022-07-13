Indiana State Fair unveils new attractions





You’ll find all your favorite fair traditions and plenty of new experiences at this year’s fair.

INDIANAPOLIS This year Indiana State Fair starts on July 29 and you can enjoy everything you expect from the fair, plus many new experiences. NOTE: The video above is a previous Indiana State Fair-themed report for 2022. On Wednesday, fair officials shared a long list of new and returning attractions by popular demand, including: The Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show will be held at MHS Family Fun Park from August 3 through August 21. Free daily shows (with paid admission) will take place at noon, 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Baby farm animals and their moms at Momma Town at Expo Hall, every day of the fair from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Flying Fools High Dive show, every day at 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Returning from the 2021 Indiana State Fair, Strongman’s Mighty Mike show will be free to watch (with paid admission) daily along Main Street at 1 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m.

The Backyard Brats & Brews will expand in 2022, with more games, new seating areas and daily entertainment.

The USA Mullet Championships will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 30.

The State Fair Hot Air Balloon Night Glow returns on opening day, Friday, July 29, at 9 p.m. The event is free with fair entry. The Indiana State Fair is 18 days of fun for the whole family. You’ll enjoy all the usual agricultural education programs and youth events, plus a wide range of fun attractions, food and more. Visitors are encouraged to buy their tickets early to save up to 40%. Tickets are available online at state fair websiteand discounts end at 11:59 p.m. on July 28. The fair runs from July 29 to August 21, closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. You will find everything you need to know here.

