Shreya Ghoshal celebrates 20 years in Bollywood with a special video; said ‘God has been good’





One of India’s most famous singers, Shreya Ghoshal, recently spent 20 years in the Hindi film industry. The artist released a special video of his crooningSilsila ye Chahat Kahis first Bollywood track which was part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali Devdas. Apart from that, Shreya wrote a heartfelt note dedicated to her “mentor” Bhansali, her parents and her fans for their unwavering support. Shreya Ghoshal writes a heartfelt note on her 20 years in Bollywood Taking her Instagram handle, Shreya dropped a clip where she can be seen singing Devdas‘ hit trackSilsila ye Chahat Ka. In the caption, she shed some light on her journey and mentioned, “On this day, 20 years ago, the most beautiful and important moment of my life happened. I made my debut in as a Hindi film playback singer, starring in the magnum opus Devdas. The sense of joy and edginess the 18-year-old felt watching her songs on the big screen is hard to capture in words.” She went on to express her gratitude to Sanjay Leela Bhansali for introducing her to the world of cinema and shaping her into the artist she is today. Further thanking her family and friends, Shreya said, “My head bows once again today at my parents’ feet as they have given their all and worked so hard to make their daughter what she is. today. God has been kind to give me such a beautiful family of fans, friends and colleagues. Grateful.” Fans flooded her love filled comments like “Thank you for blessing our lives through your music! I will be forever grateful to you for everything”, “20 years of pure music and endless to do…2 decades happy, Shreya Didi”, among others. . Famous names like Meiyang Chang, Richa Sharma, Stebin Ben and Sophie Choudry have hailed Shreya for her musical talent. Shreya has received four National Film Awards, four Kerala State Film Awards and two Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, among other accolades for her moving tracks over the years. On a personal level, she got married to her longtime father-in-law Shiladitya in 2015. The couple were blessed with a baby boy named Devyaan last year. Image: INSTAGRAM/ @SHREYAGHOSHAL

