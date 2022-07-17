Entertainment
A Northern Catskills trifecta along Highway 23A – The Daily Gazette
By TYLER A. MCNEIL
CITY OF HUNTER It’s 12 jam-packed miles.
Nestled in a mountainous backdrop, the almost back-to-back communities of Haines Falls, Tannersville, and Hunter line Highway 23A. Expect colorful window displays, brews and an abundance of Greene County wilderness.
The itinerary builds on a complementary chain of attractions, said Jeff Friedman, director of the Greene County Chamber of Commerce.
Hunter Mountain being in Hunter lends itself to people who need to travel all over town and be exposed to all the different things that are available, Friedman said.
WHERE IT STARTS
This westbound journey begins in the 7,620-acre Kaaterskill Wild Forest which overlaps parts of the nearby hamlet of Haines Falls. The nearest peak is Kaaterskill High Peak, the only mountain near Highway 23A visible from Albany.
The Haines Falls area offers trails for hiking, biking, and horseback riding, as well as camping along North-South Lake in the state campground.
For many, the first stop is also one of Catskills’ most popular attractions: Kaaterskill Falls. About 67,000 visitors per year visit the two-cascade waterfall 90 feet higher than Niagara Falls.
State officials diverted the original 1967 trail in the 1980s due to safety and liability concerns. Totaling more than 200 deaths in two centuries, only one visitor survived the fall of the falls. It has earned a particularly deadly reputation in the age of Instagram following recent cases of visitors distracted by selfies dying.
In recent years, the state has invested more than $1.25 million in safety features, including a 200-step stone staircase from top to bottom. Trails to Delmura Falls (25 feet) and Lower Buttermilk Falls (46 feet) are also available.
Don’t feel like hiking in the desert? Take a quick look at the 70-foot Bastion Falls straddling Route 23A.
Keep in mind that the mighty Santacruz Falls (300ft) and the eponymous Haines Falls (160ft) are on private property. Regional nature blog Catskill Mountaineer has advised travelers to avoid an altered route since the 1800s to this last waterfall which, if attempted, will result in your death.
PAINTED SHOPS AND ALPINE CHEESE
Shuttle transportation for $2 is available between Tannersville and the hamlet of Haines Falls for the first time. The move is self-funded by serial entrepreneur Ryan Chadwick in response to traffic congestion over the past two years.
Friedman believes state travel restrictions over the past two years have reignited interest in the Great Northern Catskills this summer.
“We still saw incredibly high numbers and very high tourism numbers all over the county, especially at the top of the mountain as well,” Friedman said of visitation in 2021. “But we saw it almost everywhere .”
As a result, demand for workforce housing and parking in Tannersville is high. Community leaders hope to capitalize on a $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative grant secured last November to alleviate the two crises, improve walking and bolster business opportunities.
Currently in the design phase, the funds are not expected to bear fruit until 2023.
“I wouldn’t say we’re victims of our own success,” Friedman said.
The tannery-turned-resort community rebounded from 50 years of economic decline in the early 2000s with a then-controversial move to lure visitors by repainting old buildings brightly along the main strip. At 1,900 feet, the highest village in New York State, Tannersville later became known as the “Painted Village in the Sky”.
Similar to styles prevalent in southern Catskill hippie groups, funky murals and groovy patterns dot the streetscape. The seemingly chalk-covered town center is home to antiques, shops, and country produce, plus more than a dozen dining options ranging from Bear and Fox Provisions cafe to Tabla Catskills tapas bar.
There is also entertainment. While the Orpheum Film & Performing Arts Center’s popular jazz festival hasn’t resurfaced since its indefinite suspension in 2020, the 247-seat venue owned by the Catskill Mountain Foundation has resumed programming following the COVID-19 crisis. 19 live entertainment. The foundation also owns the village of Hunter’s Mountain Cinema, an independent cinema that has screened films since 1941, and a 1,000 square foot art gallery across the street. Hunter village is less dense and less summer-oriented than Tannersville.
The state Department of Environmental Conservation vacated some Main Street properties along Schoharie Creek to mitigate flood risk after severe hurricane-triggered flooding in 2011.
While the retail scene is comparatively less robust, consumer options remain. Nearby is Hunter Mountain Brewing, a gastro pub with 10 house beers on tap. The top-rated pub in the area according to Google reviews is Jagerberg (German for “Hunter Mountain) Beer Hall & Tavern, specializing in alpine beers and food from a chalet built by Austrian immigrants in 1983. Jagerberg offers raclette, a crispy hot cheese that’s been scrapped from wheel to dish since it opened in 2018. The gooey treat, hard to find in upstate New York, has gone viral on social media in recent years.
“It’s very popular and it’s really good as long as you can have cheese, you know?” said owner Kim McGalliard. “We’re still the ones getting the real Ralette cheese, which is awesome.”
MOUNTAIN HUNTER
Of course, the most notable attraction in Hunter Village is the 4,040 foot Hunter Mountain.
Located behind Slide Mountain in Ulster County at 60 feet, Hunter Mountain is the second highest peak in the Catskills. The summit can be seen as far as Haines Falls. Most of the mountain is state owned. Vail Resorts occupies the northwest corner of the mountains as a ski center during the winter and the lower grounds as an off-season venue for events like the Taste of Country Music Festival, held in June.
Hikers can ride the Colonels Chair to save 3,200 feet of climbing en route to the state-owned summit. For climbers looking for a low-stress experience, Olivia Deep, 27, recommends avoiding trails marked with black diamonds, which signal difficulty. The Albany-based hiking enthusiast used that lesson to “conquer the mountain” a year after breaking her leg on the North Rim in 2014.
When you walk on this side of the mountain, those rocks break and move a lot under your feet, Deep said. At one point we were sliding down and then I started to fall.
Jenny Flavin, visitor experience and stewardship coordinator at the Catskill Visitor, described Becker Hollow Trail as a grueling, steep, rocky experience best suited to hikers looking for a challenge. The most “manageable route for a wide variety of people” is Spruceton Trail, according to Flavin. The 6.4-mile loop trail, she said, is lined with vibrant brush before you reach the summit.
It’s a little different than some other hikes where you come to an outcrop, you have a good view, you’re just a little bit in the woods, then you come back down, Flavin said. As you go up [Hunter Mountain], not only are there lots of really nice native plants along the way, but when you get to the top it opens up to this big almost like field. Visible from the fire tower on a clear day are the Black Dome, Thomas Cole, Blackhead and Overlook mountains, as well as the village of New Paltz.
More from The Daily Gazette:
Categories: Life and Arts
Sources
2/ https://dailygazette.com/2022/07/17/a-northern-catskills-trifecta-along-route-23a/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- It is true that we are late. I Have One More Song To Shoot, Karan Johar Confirms Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Release Delay : Bollywood News July 17, 2022
- ESB Ashishkumar Chauhan will be the next Managing Director of NSE MD; SEBI gives the green light July 17, 2022
- Google Indonesia ensures it registers PSE so it is not blocked by Kominfo July 17, 2022
- Boris Johnson visited RAF Coningsby as Tories vote to replace him | Boris Johnson July 17, 2022
- 7 of Amal Clooney’s best vintage looks to date July 17, 2022