Entertainment
Stocks set to rise in entertainment industry due to post-COVID rebound
With ad revenue steadily returning and production resuming in many territories, the entertainment industry is booming, recovering somewhat from the impact of the pandemic.
Many entities have been able to accelerate the lifestyle change for their consumers that the pandemic has put on the table. More and more people have been restricted in their travels around the world due to government shutdowns, so viewership numbers have completely increased across the board, but advertising revenue has declined.
Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms have benefited more with their general non-reliance on advertisers. Production was also hit by massive shutdowns and delays. Revenues for intellectual property holders have risen accordingly, as cable and streaming companies have relied on buying content rather than manufacturing their own in a time of uncertainty.
Most of the power of the entertainment industry has been largely consolidated into a few key players. waltz disney
Discoverys’ purchase of Scripps in 2018 helped it become an unscripted powerhouse, coupled with its acquisition of AT&Ts
netflix
Walt Disney’s diversification as a tangible entity with theme parks, toys and games, coupled with its digital presence and intellectual property ownership of Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar, has given it the ability to to be extremely versatile in all of its activities.
Hulu and Disney+ also give it leeway to compete with Netflix and other long-term streaming services.
ViacomCBS has enviable cable channels on its roster along with Showtime, Comedy Central, MTV, BET, and Nickelodeon to appeal to various audiences. It has now also bundled its streaming capabilities under the Paramount+ banner.
Some big players are certainly making waves in the entertainment space, but there are also smaller entities to watch.
Key overview
Sam Logan, who was a Scripps shareholder when the company was sold to Discovery and still is today, sees a mixed future for the entertainment industry.
I think there are a lot of things to consider when it comes to the industry as a whole. We lived in a time when things changed so quickly. COVID has taught us a lot about how strongly we can be affected by things beyond our control. He said.
Logan added, “Major entertainment entities right now – as you can see – want to be able to compete broadly and consolidate strength in many areas. The phrase content is king has never been more apt, because as Netflix grew, we quickly saw Disney, HBO, Discovery and others embedding their IPs into their services, in a few cases at Netflix’s expense.
In addition to being a Scripps shareholder, Logan is a lead investor in Kuma Cannabis, Concierge Automotive, and is working on several new ventures including a faux fur business and Tea at Barnes and Logan which is currently on YouTube.
He continued: I think it’s important to spot the main trends in today’s market. Things move very quickly and innovation happens at a moment’s notice, so you have to have an element of foresight to be able to capitalize.
Thanks to its unscripted moves and the merger that brought HBO Max under its banner as a service, you can see Discovery is ready to rival anyone. Disney always had so many solid IPs to work on and Netflix had a strong user base and capable branding.
I think it will be very interesting to see who takes the next leap, perhaps through technologies such as the Metaverse and Web 3.0.
The Siesta Keys star added that it’s important to interact with the day-to-day world as an investor and experience things through your lens and others to inform your next steps.
With rising revenues and some market movement, the entertainment industry as a whole is tasked with establishing a productive future.
