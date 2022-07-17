CJ’s voice actor responds to GTA 6 rumors and slams Rockstar





Jacob Hale

The actor who provided the voice of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas protagonist Carl CJ Johnson has responded to rumors that the character will return in GTA 6 and slammed Rockstar Games in the process. While there’s been no official confirmation from Rockstar that GTA 6 is in development, it’s clear the game will arrive at some point, with many reports suggesting it will arrive sooner rather than later. Whether or not CJ returns for GTA 6, however, one thing is clear: voice actor Chris Bellard made his feelings for the role, and the developer himself, clear in an Instagram post. Chris Bellard, aka Young Maylay, is a rapper, producer, and actor from Los Angeles, California. [ad name=article1] By posting a screenshot of an article suggesting CJ might be returning, Bellard couldn’t have made it clearer that he has no intention of returning to the franchise. The post read: To kill the rumours! I’m not involved in GTA VI at all. F**k @Rockstargames period CJ will have to be voiced by another MF but not me IDGAF what you heard. Read more:Massive GTA 6 Leak Revealed By Alleged Rockstar Games Tester Bellard clearly has a serious problem with Rockstar, but in the years since the release of San Andreas, it has never been clarified exactly what the problem is between the two parties. [ad name=article2] Over the years, it seems Bellard isn’t the only Grand Theft Auto actor to have had issues with it. rock star games. Ray Liotta, who voiced Tommy Vercetti in GTA: Vice City, reportedly felt underappreciated for the effort he put into the role. Read more:Rockstar’s Christmas gift could hint at GTA 6 location leak Likewise, Michael Hollick who voiced Niko Bellic in Grand Theft Auto IV seemed to be left out of character voice acting in GTA again after complaining about his salary to the New York Times in 2008. So, while it’s impossible to confirm whether players will be able to experience a world with CJ again, one thing is certain. It won’t be CJ as you remember him.

