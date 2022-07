Brad Pitt wears an orange suit in Paris: photos – Hollywood Life

See the gallery





Image credit: KCS Press / MEGA brad pitt landed in Paris. The actor, 58, looked dapper in an orange linen shirt as he greeted fans while cruising the Seine on Saturday July 16. He added a dark rust shirt underneath for a monochromatic summer look, along with a pair of white sunglasses and slip-on sneakers. Brad held a cell phone as he smiled and looked out at the crowd, barely a day older. Notably, the actor also seemed to give his blonde locks a recent chop. More about brad pitt Brad is in the French capital to promote his next film High-speed train, which is set to be released theatrically by Sony Pictures on August 5, 2022. In the fast-paced action film, the Missouri native plays one of five assassins on a bullet train from Tokyo to Morioka with a few stops, and all realize they are on similar missions. Brad specifically plays the assassin Ladybug, while the co-star Sandra Bullock is Maria Beetle, his main contact and manager. The anticipated film also stars Joey King, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Brian Tyree Henryand onenrew Koji like other killers. Their children Zahara, 17, Shilo, 16, and Vivienne, 13, have also been spotted in Europe in recent weeks with their mum Angelina Jolie, 47. Brad’s ex-wife is in the Eternal City to direct her latest movie project. without bloodbased on the author’s bestselling novel Alessandro Baricco. The Oscar-winning actress works with her Eternals co-star Salma Hayek on the film, who is the main star of the film. Celebrities in Orange Outfits: Megan Thee Stallion, Bella Hadid and More in Bright Orange for Summer Brad also landed in Rome on Monday, July 11, where he was spotted at the airport with his guitar. The handsome star kept his laid-back look neutral with a clay-colored t-shirt and matching track pants, channeling the 2000s with a white bucket hat, an accessory he wore regularly while married to Jennifer Aniston until 2005. He held a pair of wired sunglasses in his left hand, showing off his silver watch as he walked towards a waiting vehicle. Related link Related: Angelina Jolies Daughters: Meet her 3 daughters, Zahara, Shiloh and Vivienne

